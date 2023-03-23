Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Night Sky House / Peter Stutchbury Architecture

Night Sky House / Peter Stutchbury Architecture

Save
Night Sky House / Peter Stutchbury Architecture

Night Sky House / Peter Stutchbury Architecture - Exterior Photography, Wood, Windows, Brick, BeamNight Sky House / Peter Stutchbury Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Lighting, Brick, Chair, BeamNight Sky House / Peter Stutchbury Architecture - Exterior Photography, Brick, FacadeNight Sky House / Peter Stutchbury Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Brick, BeamNight Sky House / Peter Stutchbury Architecture - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Blackheath, Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Night Sky House / Peter Stutchbury Architecture - Exterior Photography, Wood, Windows, Brick, Beam
© Brett Boardman

Text description provided by the architects. The most recent recipient of the highest residential award for architecture in Australia - The Robin Boyd Award 2021. (the Australian Institute of Architects did not award the Robin Boyd Award in 2022).

Save this picture!
Night Sky House / Peter Stutchbury Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Brett Boardman
Save this picture!
Night Sky House / Peter Stutchbury Architecture - Image 26 of 30
Plan - Roof
Save this picture!
Night Sky House / Peter Stutchbury Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Brett Boardman
Save this picture!
Night Sky House / Peter Stutchbury Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Lighting, Brick, Chair, Beam
© Brett Boardman

To try to summarise this house is virtually impossible. Walking into the space for the first time is difficult to describe. It feels ancient and modern at the same time. The references are so varied, "it feels like a church, a castle, a railway arch, a middle eastern grain store". The commissioning client was inspired by a 19th-century ammunition bunker he once saw in Romania built of raw brick with arches. The architect references work by Le Corbusier in India. However, it is distinctly a singular design. The key architectural feature is the parabolic vaulted ceiling, a self-supporting structure made of recycled bricks having a 3.5m long by 2.5m wide elliptical retractable skylight that is unglazed and tilted 20 degrees to the south to gaze at the stars.

Save this picture!
Night Sky House / Peter Stutchbury Architecture - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Brett Boardman
Save this picture!
Night Sky House / Peter Stutchbury Architecture - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Brett Boardman

The commissioning client, astronomer, and engineer, Basil Borun asked award-winning architect Peter Stutchbury to take him to the stars without leaving his living room. 

Save this picture!
Night Sky House / Peter Stutchbury Architecture - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Table, Chair, Beam, Bed
© Brett Boardman
Save this picture!
Night Sky House / Peter Stutchbury Architecture - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Door, Beam
© Brett Boardman
Save this picture!
Night Sky House / Peter Stutchbury Architecture - Image 27 of 30
Plan

Finding the location of the skylight in an unusual soaring roof, 7.5m at its apex. It is a parabolic vault, a self-supporting structure made of recycled bricks, many of which were picked by Mr. Borun. Diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, Basil was wheelchair bound and therefore the design has to be truly accessible.

Save this picture!
Night Sky House / Peter Stutchbury Architecture - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Arch
© Brett Boardman
Save this picture!
Night Sky House / Peter Stutchbury Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Brick, Beam
© Brett Boardman
Save this picture!
Night Sky House / Peter Stutchbury Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Brett Boardman

It took trial and error to find the right size and spot for the skylight so Mr. Borun could see his favorite constellations in the Milky Way, including Pavo. Peter Stutchbury Architecture’s project designer Fernanda Cabral and builder Mark Tan held cut-outs of prototypes of the skylight up against the sky until Mr. Borun was satisfied. The wheelchair had a tolerance of 10mm, therefore no step could be larger than 10mm. The house was designed so Mr. Borun could go from his car to anywhere in his house with a single turn of the wheelchair. The rooms were designed off a long, wide hallway with sliding doors.

Save this picture!
Night Sky House / Peter Stutchbury Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Brett Boardman
Save this picture!
Night Sky House / Peter Stutchbury Architecture - Image 30 of 30
Section

Built of bricks, recycled when an apartment building in western Sydney was demolished. The vaulted room is reminiscent of a cathedral yet feels embracing and welcoming rather than imposing. And of a domestic scale, albeit an extraordinarily voluminous one.

Save this picture!
Night Sky House / Peter Stutchbury Architecture - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade, Windows, Garden
© Brett Boardman
Save this picture!
Night Sky House / Peter Stutchbury Architecture - Image 29 of 30
Section

Mr. Stutchbury said rarely was a project more considerate of the night than day. “We have put skylights in a building but not in such a prophetic and highly considered way.”

Save this picture!
Night Sky House / Peter Stutchbury Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Brett Boardman

The Sustainability features include:

  • Designed to last beyond 120 years.
  • 48 photovoltaic panels.
  • 15.5 kW of power gen, 34 kW of storage.
  • Electric vehicle charging x2.
  • 60,000 liters filtered rainwater tank.
  • Evacuated tubes for solar hot water.
  • Hydronic in-floor heating.
  • Low-toxic finishes and fittings.
  • Low-energy lighting.
  • Low-water gardens.
  • Recycled double-brick and insulated walls provide thermal mass to absorb and release heat.
  • The oculus is central to the dwelling’s passive heating and cooling system, enabling two-way ventilation.

Save this picture!
Night Sky House / Peter Stutchbury Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Brett Boardman

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Peter Stutchbury Architecture
Office

Materials

WoodBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia

Materials and Tags

WoodBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Night Sky House / Peter Stutchbury Architecture" 23 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/998347/night-sky-house-peter-stutchbury-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags