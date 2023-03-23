Tran Duy Hung Secondary School / Sunjin Vietnam Joint Venture Company

+ 27

High School • Vietnam
Architects: Sunjin Vietnam Joint Venture Company

Area: 21 m²

Year: 2022

Photographs: Chimnon Studio

Manufacturers: Austrong, Autodesk Autocad, Autodesk Revit, Conwood, Lixil-Inax, Mitshubishi, Rạng Đông, Việt Nhật (Vietnam - Japan), Việt Pháp (Vietnam - France)

Lead Architects: Tran Nguyen Quang, Le Van Hao

Text description provided by the architects. Tran Duy Hung Street (Cau Giay district, Hanoi) is considered one of the new urban areas with rapid development, densely populated with many housing projects, high-rise apartment buildings, service works with modern architecture. The design task was to build a new public secondary school with a scale of one basement, 5 floors, 44 classrooms full of subject classrooms, a multi-purpose zone, swimming pool which all fully meet the national criteria level 2. The idea of planning the master plan is based on a block combination, the main façade is facing the southwest road. The building includes classrooms, functional classrooms, and a gymnasium that is altogether connected through a bridge system, covering the central courtyard.

The goal is to prioritize the arrangement of classrooms at the Northeast - Southwest axis to achieve optimal ventilation and natural lighting and to ensure comfort and noise protection. The school is planned at the back of the land, far from the main road. The gymnasium with many functions can serve the community such as a swimming pool, and multi-purpose area arranged adjacent to the main road - convenient in access and plays the role of preventing noise of the main road from affecting the classrooms.

In particular, the roof is designed with the purpose of creating a green space and botanical garden for students. While natural experiential spaces in inner-city schools are increasingly forgotten, maintaining the green spaces on the roof allows for developing students' understanding and experience of the natural world. As the project uses the application of automatic agriculture with 4.0 technology, students can witness and participate in the agricultural production process. With a low construction density, the architecture of the school aims to bring green space to a high floor: 6000 sqm vegetable and green garden is planned into many types - tall and low trees suitable for each season such as vegetable area, a flower area, outdoor library area, etc. From the view of the apartment, the whole school looks like a green park in the heart of a crowded urban area. The architecture of the building is designed in a minimalist style, using the building itself to bring out architectural aesthetic value, integrating with the overall landscape of the area. The colors are simple but flexible and attractive.

To reach the energy saving and durability criteria, building structures and materials applied existing material technologies, yet seek for new construction solutions which had outstanding results as reinforced concrete structures solution with a film-coated shutter system that does not require plastering; Column balcony system creates ventilation as well as minimizes visibility, non-measurable floor system, glazed ceramic wall tiles with self-cleaning technology. The design pulled off simultaneous, convenient use in teaching and learning, approaching modern school models in the region and the world according to new educational standards such as: "Students as the center", "Suitable for physiological and psychological age", "Play to learn - learn to play”, “Every day at school is a happy day".