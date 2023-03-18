Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Belgium
House JC / Bakermat atelier voor architectuur

House JC / Bakermat atelier voor architectuur - Exterior Photography, Windows, Table, Chair, Facade, Garden, Patio, CourtyardHouse JC / Bakermat atelier voor architectuur - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, BeamHouse JC / Bakermat atelier voor architectuur - Interior Photography, ChairHouse JC / Bakermat atelier voor architectuur - Interior Photography, Door, ChairHouse JC / Bakermat atelier voor architectuur - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation
Gent, Belgium
House JC / Bakermat atelier voor architectuur - Exterior Photography, Windows, Table, Chair, Facade, Garden, Patio, Courtyard
© Michiel Vergauwe

Text description provided by the architects. The ground floor of this typical Flemish townhouse consists of an entrance hall, and garage with an adjoining room furnished as an artist's studio. The house had a typical extension with a kitchen, bathroom, and toilet. The degraded condition of this cramped extension became a strong argument for tearing it down. Instead, a new extension over the entire width of the main volume offers space for a dining room and kitchen. The artistic residents desired a strong graphic design for the expansion. Their dream was an extension with a reflection of their personality: colorful, graphic, dynamic, and daring.

House JC / Bakermat atelier voor architectuur - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Michiel Vergauwe
House JC / Bakermat atelier voor architectuur - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Facade
© Michiel Vergauwe

In order to replace the sectional gate in the front facade, a large window with a bench facing the street was designed as an inviting gesture to the neighbors and passers-by. This element expresses the wish of the artistic residents to connect with the environment by displaying their work and provoking an interaction. The wooden bench became a hotspot for the locals to have a chat and a coffee together.

House JC / Bakermat atelier voor architectuur - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Michiel Vergauwe
House JC / Bakermat atelier voor architectuur - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink
© Michiel Vergauwe

The new extension is connected through a new opening in the rear facade of the main building. The artist's studio has become a seating area in an open space with a new kitchen and dining area. The layout in the hallway has been optimized by adding a toilet and a compact storage room that is also the access to the basement.

House JC / Bakermat atelier voor architectuur - Interior Photography, Door, Chair
© Michiel Vergauwe
House JC / Bakermat atelier voor architectuur - Image 17 of 23
Ground floor plan

The extension spans the entire width of the plot. The big windows draw in daylight and connect the garden to the house. The facade results in an atypical graphic statement by combining the gold metallic finish of the windows with the irregular pattern of the panels in an off-white and burgundy-red color. By adding a continuous, graphic tile pattern over the ground floor, the story is strengthened visually.

House JC / Bakermat atelier voor architectuur - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Michiel Vergauwe
House JC / Bakermat atelier voor architectuur - Image 21 of 23
Section

The triangular shapes are unique derivates from the context on the site. By incorporating timber in a steel structure, the extension volume was realized. The shape was established by the double-height extension on one side and a small garden wall on the other side. The difference in height worked to create a mezzanine level that is accessible from the hall but very well connected to the ground floor's kitchen and dining area.

House JC / Bakermat atelier voor architectuur - Interior Photography, Windows
© Michiel Vergauwe

The roof of the extension has two large skylights that accommodate the house with natural light. By lengthening the roof as a small canopy, the garden becomes more accessible and connected with the house while also providing shade and shelter.

House JC / Bakermat atelier voor architectuur - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Brick, Facade
© Michiel Vergauwe

Project gallery

About this office
Bakermat atelier voor architectuur
Office

