Student's Hostel / Studioboxx - Exterior Photography, Brick, FacadeStudent's Hostel / Studioboxx - Interior Photography, Column, HandrailStudent's Hostel / Studioboxx - Exterior PhotographyStudent's Hostel / Studioboxx - Exterior Photography, Garden

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hostel, Dorms
Nagpur, India
  • Team Lead : Anand Katgaonkar
  • Design : Aditi Bankar
  • Design & Drawings : Vivek Kodoor
  • Drawings : Abhishek Kodoor, Rekha Malusare
  • Documentation : Girish Gondhali, Riya Patil
  • Illustrations : Riya Patil Shamil Mirkar, Swapnil Pitale
  • Project Management : Rahul Patil, Chetan Devadiga
  Nagpur
  India
Student’s Hostel / Studioboxx - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
Courtesy of Studioboxx

Text description provided by the architects. A private educational institute in Butibori, an industrial area near Nagpur has a school campus surrounded by hostels for girls and boys along with closed and open-air sports facilities. Amongst this was an old hostel which was originally built in the 1970s as industrial staff housing. It was later modified to house schoolboys. It was a modest two-floor structure with an L-shaped plan. Since there were three independent wings with staircases, the tenements, and the rooms weren’t linked with corridors like a normal hostel.

Student’s Hostel / Studioboxx - Exterior Photography, Garden
Courtesy of Studioboxx

The brief of the extension project was to create a cafeteria and additional rooms for the growing needs of the institution. Students come from the surrounding rural areas and take vocational or skill-based education at the institution. Since students starting from the age of six stay here, security and safety remain the principal concern. There were many mature trees on the land for the proposed expansion which posed a constraint for the footprint but an opportunity for the design.

Student’s Hostel / Studioboxx - Interior Photography, Stairs
Courtesy of Studioboxx

The new building was planned at a distance from the existing hostel with bridges connecting the staircases of the old hostel. This placement creates a series of courtyards punctuated by connecting bridges. The dormitory on the upper floor has a connecting corridor on the courtyard side while it also has a wide balcony on the tree-lined side for studies, other activities, and drying clothes in a dignified manner. The corridor acts as a buffer in the extreme heat during summers and provides space for carrying evaporative cooling ducts to the dormitories. An open staircase is designed in one of the courts.

Student’s Hostel / Studioboxx - Image 16 of 22
Plan - Ground Floor
Student’s Hostel / Studioboxx - Interior Photography
Courtesy of Studioboxx

A modest study center nestled in the trees has been purposefully removed from the main building to provide isolation and sanctity. A temple for meditation along with a water body is placed between the old and the new built.  Washrooms are planned to face the greenery towards an enclosed courtyard made of brick jaali. The structural system is kept simple and modular to allow seamless vertical expansion in years to come. Form finished concrete and exposed brickwork with local bricks impart an earthy and grounded look to the building. Rat trap bond brick masonry provides thermal insulation besides saving on bricks. Not to mention the saving on the plaster or paint now and in the future.

Student’s Hostel / Studioboxx - Interior Photography, Column, Handrail
Courtesy of Studioboxx
Student’s Hostel / Studioboxx - Exterior Photography, Fence, Handrail
Courtesy of Studioboxx
Student’s Hostel / Studioboxx - Image 21 of 22
Hostel Section Through Courtyard
Student’s Hostel / Studioboxx - Interior Photography, Brick
Courtesy of Studioboxx

Natural stones like Kota, Shahbaz, and Kadapa have been used for flooring and to create desks and ledges. Dormitory furniture is designed as a single sleeping, storage, and study module conserving valuable interactive space in the room. 

Student’s Hostel / Studioboxx - Interior Photography
Courtesy of Studioboxx

Project location

Nagpur, Maharashtra, India

Studioboxx
ConcreteBrick

Hostel, Dorms, India

ConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingHostelEducational ArchitectureOther facilitiesDormsIndia
"Student's Hostel / Studioboxx" 20 Mar 2023. ArchDaily.

