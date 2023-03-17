Translucency in 7 Projects of Contemporary Brazilian Architecture

Save this picture! Casa Praia Vermelha / Nitsche Arquitetos. Image: © André Scarpa

The use of translucent materials in Brazilian architecture has been a growing trend in recent years. Translucent laminated glass, polycarbonate and acrylic are just a few of them. They have different advantages and disadvantages regarding cost, impact resistance, and thermal and acoustic insulation. What outlines the common benefit between them is the constant dialogue they provide between interior and exterior.

We selected seven Brazilian projects from recent years that adopt translucency as a material feature. These projects allow natural light to enter the building's internal spaces, creating a more pleasant environment that reduces the need for artificial lighting and, consequently, the electricity consumption. The compositions generated with the shadow of the surroundings and how these elements can transform the entire architecture at night are also some of the reasons that led to the choice of material.

Save this picture! micasa vol.C / studio mk27. Image courtesy of studio mk27

However, it is worth mentioning that when choosing these materials, one must consider that they can harm the environment. The polycarbonate production process, for example, is energy and resource intensive. When adopting it, it is essential to think of a circularity plan to understand how the material can be reused or recycled before discarding it when demolishing or making future exchanges, a necessary strategy in contemporary times that aims to reduce the amount of waste and use of natural resources.

Save this picture! micasa vol.C / studio mk27. Image courtesy of studio mk27

"Contrasting with the “straightness” of the metal structure of Vol.A and the brutalist exposed concrete of Vol.B, Vol.C seems to float off the ground gently, like a Japanese lantern. The building’s envelope is made of folded sheets of two different materials: translucent polycarbonate in the upper half and a white metal plate in the lower one. During the day, the shadows of surrounding trees are projected onto the façade, bringing the poetic movement of light and nature into the inner space."

Save this picture! micasa vol.C / studio mk27. Image courtesy of studio mk27

Save this picture! Refettorio Gastromotiva / Metro Arquitetos Associados. Image: © Ilana Bessler

"The translucent polycarbonate panels and the metal structure on the side facing the square contrast with the old stone and brick wall found during the work and maintained as a structural element. The restaurant's entire infrastructure was designed to be visible to the public. There are ducts, pipes, valves, gutters, reservoirs, air machines, exhaust fans and technical elements that define the restaurant’s aesthetics and allow the public to have a very functional understanding of the engineering applied in a building with this type of use."

Save this picture! Croqui - Refettorio Gastromotiva / Metro Arquitetos Associados

Save this picture! Refettorio Gastromotiva / Metro Arquitetos Associados. Image: © Ilana Bessler

Save this picture! Casa de Farinha de babaçu Refurbishment / Estudio Flume. Image: Cortesia de Noelia Monteiro

"The timber structure for the new service area to the side of the existing building is covered by a frosted polycarbonate sheet that allows for 70% of daylight through while blocking nocive UV light."

Save this picture! Exploded Axonometric - Casa de Farinha de babaçu Refurbishment / Estudio Flume

Save this picture! Casa de Farinha de babaçu Refurbishment / Estudio Flume. Image: Cortesia de Noelia Monteiro

Save this picture! Casa Praia Vermelha / Nitsche Arquitetos. Image: © André Scarpa

"Thermo-acoustic metal cover and translucid alveolar polycarbonate roof tile cover and envelop the house like a shell. Large eaves extend beyond the bedrooms and living area, protecting the structure from water and allowing the windows to remain open on hot and rainy days, which are common in this region of the country."

Save this picture! Fachada - Casa Praia Vermelha / Nitsche Arquitetos

Save this picture! Casa Praia Vermelha / Nitsche Arquitetos. Image: © André Scarpa

Save this picture! Fortaleza Subway Extension / Fernandes Arquitetos Associados. Image: © Pedro Mascaro

"The Parangaba Station, connecting with the South Line is an elevated station of different architectural features of the current station- in concrete and platforms on the sides - is modern with materials that enable transparency and a sensation of lightness. The cover and its envelope are composed of steel frames, which support and bear a brise-soleils system also metal, which softness the light in the platform, and an industrial tile with thermal insulation."

Save this picture! Section - Fortaleza Subway Extension / Fernandes Arquitetos Associados

Save this picture! Fortaleza Subway Extension / Fernandes Arquitetos Associados. Image: © Pedro Mascaro

Save this picture! Café e Floricultura Ginkgo / BARRA Arquitetos. Image: © Gabriel Carpes

"(...) Another solution was using translucent tiles as panels for the annex created, transforming the building into a “lamp” for the public walkway at night."

Save this picture! Section - Café e Floricultura Ginkgo / BARRA Arquitetos

Save this picture! Café e Floricultura Ginkgo / BARRA Arquitetos. Image: © Gabriel Carpes

Save this picture! Nuu Motel / Rodapé Arquitetura. Image: © Fernanda Teixeira

"Regarding the choice of materials, we decided on those that are always accessible and practical for cleaning, in addition to being cheap - polycarbonate, porcelain tiles, mosaic tiles, MDFs, and metallic tiles. There is no paint in the room other than that on the ceiling. A quick wipe down of the walls is all that is needed. Plastic, shiny, latex - the face of protected sex is also present in the aesthetics of the bedroom - which always needs to prove itself clean and safe."

Save this picture! Illustration - Nuu Motel / Rodapé Arquitetura

Save this picture! Nuu Motel / Rodapé Arquitetura. Image: © Fernanda Teixeira

