Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Kindergarten
  4. Germany
  5. Bergen-Enkheim Kindergarten / Bolles + Wilson

Bergen-Enkheim Kindergarten / Bolles + Wilson

Save
Bergen-Enkheim Kindergarten / Bolles + Wilson

Bergen-Enkheim Kindergarten / Bolles + Wilson - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeBergen-Enkheim Kindergarten / Bolles + Wilson - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsBergen-Enkheim Kindergarten / Bolles + Wilson - Exterior PhotographyBergen-Enkheim Kindergarten / Bolles + Wilson - Interior PhotographyBergen-Enkheim Kindergarten / Bolles + Wilson - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Kindergarten
Germany
  • Architects: Bolles + Wilson
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1800
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Roman Mensing
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  EQUITONE, Baier, Forbo, Küffner, Stemeseder
Save this picture!
Bergen-Enkheim Kindergarten / Bolles + Wilson - Exterior Photography
© Roman Mensing

Text description provided by the architects. The latest BOLLES+WILSON kindergarten is now, after a protracted incubation open for its 60 mini-customers. It is beside a fire station and behind suburban villas in Frankfurt’s Bergen-Enkheim district.

Save this picture!
Bergen-Enkheim Kindergarten / Bolles + Wilson - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Roman Mensing
Save this picture!
Bergen-Enkheim Kindergarten / Bolles + Wilson - Facade
© Roman Mensing

The ‘coat of many colors’ façade is wood, and sustainable, a signal for the building’s ‘passive house’ status. Colorful sun awnings animate the south façade where the six group rooms open to the playground or to the first-floor balcony (where stairs connect down to the playground).

Save this picture!
Bergen-Enkheim Kindergarten / Bolles + Wilson - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Roman Mensing
Save this picture!
Bergen-Enkheim Kindergarten / Bolles + Wilson - Image 24 of 27
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Bergen-Enkheim Kindergarten / Bolles + Wilson - Interior Photography, Windows
© Roman Mensing

Sliding white sunscreens on the East and West façades also give nighttime security for open windows. The flat roof is planted for rainwater retention and for insect habitat.

Save this picture!
Bergen-Enkheim Kindergarten / Bolles + Wilson - Exterior Photography, Handrail
© Roman Mensing

The compact volume and upper-level multi-purpose room are a consequence of the limited size and a ground level change of 2,20m. The interior circulation gallery is animated by an optimistic green/yellow wall with giant foot/hand prints. A thematizing of scale is endemic to a building whose customers are only 70 centimeters tall.

Save this picture!
Bergen-Enkheim Kindergarten / Bolles + Wilson - Interior Photography
© Roman Mensing

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Bolles + Wilson
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenGermany
Cite: "Bergen-Enkheim Kindergarten / Bolles + Wilson" 16 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/998049/bergen-enkheim-kindergarten-bolles-plus-wilson> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags