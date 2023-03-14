Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Elementary & Middle School
  4. Zimbabwe
  5. Initiative Rising Star School Buildings for Hopley / Ingenieure ohne Grenzen

Initiative Rising Star School Buildings for Hopley / Ingenieure ohne Grenzen

Save
Initiative Rising Star School Buildings for Hopley / Ingenieure ohne Grenzen

Initiative Rising Star School Buildings for Hopley / Ingenieure ohne Grenzen - Exterior Photography, WindowsInitiative Rising Star School Buildings for Hopley / Ingenieure ohne Grenzen - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Column, ArcadeInitiative Rising Star School Buildings for Hopley / Ingenieure ohne Grenzen - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade, Arch, ArcadeInitiative Rising Star School Buildings for Hopley / Ingenieure ohne Grenzen - Interior Photography, Brick, Arcade, Arch, ColumnInitiative Rising Star School Buildings for Hopley / Ingenieure ohne Grenzen - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Elementary & Middle School
Harare, Zimbabwe
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Initiative Rising Star School Buildings for Hopley / Ingenieure ohne Grenzen - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Kristina Egbers

Text description provided by the architects. The Rising Star School in Hopley, a district of Harare, forms a new center primarily for the children, but also for the adults of the community. Founded in 2010 and growing continuously, this primary school becomes a landmark in the vicinity of smaller residential building structures after the completion of the school building.

Save this picture!
Initiative Rising Star School Buildings for Hopley / Ingenieure ohne Grenzen - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Kristina Egbers
Save this picture!
Initiative Rising Star School Buildings for Hopley / Ingenieure ohne Grenzen - Image 20 of 29
Site plan 1.1000

The expressive appearance of the building through the massive, but - depending on the perspective - filigree architecture is characterized by round arches. The lessons take place under the arches and thus form a characteristic feature in the environment of the otherwise uniformly built Zimbabwean schools.

Save this picture!
Initiative Rising Star School Buildings for Hopley / Ingenieure ohne Grenzen - Exterior Photography, Brick, Arcade, Column, Arch
© Kristina Egbers
Save this picture!
Initiative Rising Star School Buildings for Hopley / Ingenieure ohne Grenzen - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade, Arch, Column
© Kristina Egbers

A special feature during the seven construction phases over the last seven years is the everyday coexistence: the children go already to a class of the previously completed phase, while the builders work on the next phase right next door. This cooperation shows not only mutual respect but also the acceptance of challenges and continuous support.

Save this picture!
Initiative Rising Star School Buildings for Hopley / Ingenieure ohne Grenzen - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade, Arch, Arcade
© Kristina Egbers

It's hard to believe that the new school building is entirely handcrafted. Almost 600,000 bricks were laid by the bricklayers themselves, and only a few technical devices helped with the construction. There is no regulated and reliable water and electricity supply here. This is why the quiet construction site, from which Hopley's new center emerged almost imperceptibly, is no less impressive than the result. Details of connections and constructions are considered and optimized over the course of the seven-year construction period and finally result in the construction of the two-story part.

Save this picture!
Initiative Rising Star School Buildings for Hopley / Ingenieure ohne Grenzen - Interior Photography, Brick, Arcade, Arch, Column
© Kristina Egbers
Save this picture!
Initiative Rising Star School Buildings for Hopley / Ingenieure ohne Grenzen - Interior Photography, Stairs, Brick, Arch, Arcade
© Kristina Egbers

The 14 classrooms are located in three single-story buildings. The kindergarten is on the ground floor, and the school administration is on the upper floor of the two-story part, which was completed at last. All classrooms and administration rooms have a pleasant indoor climate thanks to a natural ventilation system on the roof level so that nothing should stand in the way of successful learning and teaching.

Save this picture!
Initiative Rising Star School Buildings for Hopley / Ingenieure ohne Grenzen - Image 21 of 29
Floor Plan 1.100

The construction system consists of 35cm thick walls. The classrooms are separated from the protected walkway by a steel-glass façade. To the outside, it shields itself with a solid brick wall. The openings inside the façade and the outer wall ensure natural cross ventilation. A double roof creates a comfortable climate in the classrooms.

Save this picture!
Initiative Rising Star School Buildings for Hopley / Ingenieure ohne Grenzen - Interior Photography, Brick, Arch, Arcade
© Kristina Egbers
Save this picture!
Initiative Rising Star School Buildings for Hopley / Ingenieure ohne Grenzen - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade, Arch, Arcade
© Kristina Egbers
Save this picture!
Initiative Rising Star School Buildings for Hopley / Ingenieure ohne Grenzen - Image 23 of 29
Section double 1.100

The space between the ceiling and the roof makes ventilation possible. As a result, the solar radiation entering the building through the roof can be led back directly to this ventilation level by the air flowing through. The classrooms are not heated by direct sunlight. All details concerning the natural ventilation system are included in the choice of design.

Save this picture!
Initiative Rising Star School Buildings for Hopley / Ingenieure ohne Grenzen - Interior Photography, Brick, Windows, Arch, Beam
© Kristina Egbers

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Harare, Zimbabwe

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Ingenieure ohne Grenzen
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolZimbabwe

Materials and Tags

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolZimbabwe
Cite: "Initiative Rising Star School Buildings for Hopley / Ingenieure ohne Grenzen" 14 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/997881/initiative-rising-star-school-buildings-for-hopley-ingenieure-ohne-grenzen> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags