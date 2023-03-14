Nomino Takayuka House / Kazuto Nishi Architects

+ 18

Houses • Nomi, Japan Architects: Kazuto Nishi Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 90 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Takashi Mukai

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Aica , Toyo Kitchen

Lead Architects : Kazuto Nishi

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The planned site is the site next to the main house that was planned and built 10 years ago. The residents of the main house are fully satisfied with their current lifestyle, and in the construction of this house, we designed it with consideration so as not to hinder that comfort. At the same time, by further promoting its comfort and establishing a good relationship with the planned building, the plan was carried out with the aim of creating a building that could contribute to the new vitality of the site and the vitality of the area.

As a specific method, we thought of a mechanism that would raise the building, create a large space under the eaves, and create a flow of people linked to the main building. The wide space under the eaves naturally invites people to live freely and happily regardless of the weather, while at the same time promoting interaction among people.

The inside and outside, the existing main building and the planned building, the eaves, and the sky are seamlessly connected. By actively expressing the structure and finishing it, a pleasant space like the shade of a tree spreads out. As a result, in Ishikawa Prefecture, where annual rainfall is high, this space under the eaves is connected to a system that protects a comfortable daily life.

In addition, I wanted to create a relationship in which both buildings blended into each other and stimulated each other in the open site. The two buildings exist with such a soft sense of balance that one cannot tell which one was built first. We aimed to create a new landscape in this area while generating new vitality from the tension created there.