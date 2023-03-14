Submit a Project Advertise
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023
Nomino Takayuka House / Kazuto Nishi Architects

Nomino Takayuka House / Kazuto Nishi Architects

Nomino Takayuka House / Kazuto Nishi Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, BeamNomino Takayuka House / Kazuto Nishi Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows, BeamNomino Takayuka House / Kazuto Nishi Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed, BeamNomino Takayuka House / Kazuto Nishi Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeNomino Takayuka House / Kazuto Nishi Architects - More Images+ 18

Nomi, Japan
  • Architects: Kazuto Nishi Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  90
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Takashi Mukai
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Aica, Toyo Kitchen
  • Lead Architects : Kazuto Nishi
Nomino Takayuka House / Kazuto Nishi Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Takashi Mukai

Text description provided by the architects. The planned site is the site next to the main house that was planned and built 10 years ago. The residents of the main house are fully satisfied with their current lifestyle, and in the construction of this house, we designed it with consideration so as not to hinder that comfort. At the same time, by further promoting its comfort and establishing a good relationship with the planned building, the plan was carried out with the aim of creating a building that could contribute to the new vitality of the site and the vitality of the area.

Nomino Takayuka House / Kazuto Nishi Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam, Windows
© Takashi Mukai
Nomino Takayuka House / Kazuto Nishi Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Takashi Mukai
Nomino Takayuka House / Kazuto Nishi Architects - Image 23 of 23
Plan
Nomino Takayuka House / Kazuto Nishi Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Takashi Mukai

As a specific method, we thought of a mechanism that would raise the building, create a large space under the eaves, and create a flow of people linked to the main building. The wide space under the eaves naturally invites people to live freely and happily regardless of the weather, while at the same time promoting interaction among people.

Nomino Takayuka House / Kazuto Nishi Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed, Beam
© Takashi Mukai
Nomino Takayuka House / Kazuto Nishi Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Takashi Mukai

The inside and outside, the existing main building and the planned building, the eaves, and the sky are seamlessly connected. By actively expressing the structure and finishing it, a pleasant space like the shade of a tree spreads out. As a result, in Ishikawa Prefecture, where annual rainfall is high, this space under the eaves is connected to a system that protects a comfortable daily life.

Nomino Takayuka House / Kazuto Nishi Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Takashi Mukai
Nomino Takayuka House / Kazuto Nishi Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Takashi Mukai

In addition, I wanted to create a relationship in which both buildings blended into each other and stimulated each other in the open site. The two buildings exist with such a soft sense of balance that one cannot tell which one was built first. We aimed to create a new landscape in this area while generating new vitality from the tension created there.

Nomino Takayuka House / Kazuto Nishi Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Takashi Mukai

Cite: "Nomino Takayuka House / Kazuto Nishi Architects" 14 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/997875/nomino-takayuka-house-kazuto-nishi-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags