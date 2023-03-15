Submit a Project Advertise
World
OHIO House / StudioRK - Exterior Photography, WindowsOHIO House / StudioRK - Exterior Photography, Garden, CourtyardOHIO House / StudioRK - Interior Photography, LightingOHIO House / StudioRK - Exterior Photography, GardenOHIO House / StudioRK - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Jakarta, Indonesia
  • Architects: StudioRK
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  505
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :StudioRK
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  BoConcept, Gessi, Allure Industries, Altis Solar , Antonio Lupi, Baselo Furniture, Bottega Artisan, Infissi, Le Chateau, Onna, Orvibo, Stella Mobili, TEKA Parquet, Toto, Wisma Sehati
OHIO House / StudioRK - Exterior Photography, Windows
© StudioRK

Text description provided by the architects. The house sits on top of hills, with 270 degrees clear view of the skyline. The landscape of grass, stones, shrubs, and the abundance of trees is the first element of architecture proposed to the client from the very beginning of the design stages.

OHIO House / StudioRK - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© StudioRK
OHIO House / StudioRK - Image 19 of 26
1st Floor
OHIO House / StudioRK - Interior Photography, Deck, Patio
© StudioRK

The landscapes and outdoor elements play an important and absolute role to determine architecture & interior quality. StudioRK does not use landscaping and outdoor space to fill space, instead, they use it to define the space. All living spaces have an inside-outside connection through windows, doors, voids, terraces, balconies, and skylights. They are provided with natural light and ventilation using different proportions of openings and shades, related to different activities and desired space atmosphere.

OHIO House / StudioRK - Exterior Photography, Garden
© StudioRK
OHIO House / StudioRK - Image 26 of 26
Preliminary Sketches
OHIO House / StudioRK - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© StudioRK

The trees and shrubs are more than just visually aesthetic, they act as a buffer from surroundings, a privacy buffer, a sun heat buffer, and a fresh cool air supply for the house. The interior space then brings those exterior qualities combined with walls and corridors, solid-voids space, bright to shaded lighting, rough to soft textures, and soft fabrics to rustic metals. Ultimately, the physical qualities of the house are composed to reach the emotional quality of the daily living space.

OHIO House / StudioRK - Exterior Photography, Garden, Deck, Courtyard
© StudioRK

Project gallery

