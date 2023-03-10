Six Frames House / Lukas Lenherr Architektur

+ 15

Program : Housing

Windows : Keller Fensterbau-Schreinerei AG, Keller Fensterbau-Schreinerei AG

Electricity : BS Wyss Elektro AG, BS Wyss Elektro AG

Stairs : Langegg Treppenbau, Langegg Treppenbau

City : Männedorf

Country : Switzerland

Text description provided by the architects. In an existing barn from around 1850, a new, extremely thin wooden structure is installed. The six spruce frames support the existing wooden structure during the construction phase and remain visible later to define the spaces. Vertical and horizontal panels stabilize the wooden structure and generate the rooms and their sequences with their various openings. Through the three floors, these niches are now openly connected and generate a single large living space from the ground floor to the roof.

The resulting rooms can now be experienced like in an American "Shotgun House". The more closed spaces have visual connections, internal windows or flaps that communicate with the living space. Additional experiences are generated through various catamaran nets. Retreats can always be undertaken in this very open way of living.

In the basement, there is a workshop room where the wooden house above can be seen through skylights. The connection from the basement up to the ground floor runs via the same inner open staircase.

In terms of its basic volume and the shape of the roof, the barn looks like it used to. A new clapboard facade made of silver fir wood was charred using the Japanese Yakisugi method. The woods will last for several generations. The recognition value remains for the protected ensemble with the houses in the backyard. The realization that the barn is now a residential building is only apparent when window openings are visible. On two sides of the façade, the windows are covered behind manually adjustable black wooden slats that regulate the light coming into the house.

With the construction project, historical circumstances are recorded and implemented with all ecological aspects.