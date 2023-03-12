Zhuxi Wonderland / Doarchi Architects

+ 43

Cultural Architecture • Yang Zhou, China Architects: Doarchi

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 5671 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Shan Liang

Lead Architect : Penghua Ding

Design Team : Yao Lu, Wenxin Zhang, Jiajia Tang, Wenbin Liu, Jiasheng Hong, Zhili Guo, Yijie Wang, Ruoxu Liu, Wenyan Xue, Yanshu Lou, Dao Zhou, Haochen Meng, Jingyue Niu

Interior Team : Zhiyuan Liu, Fuying Li

Structural Consultant : Jianbo Miao, Tong Chen, Min Zhang

Mep Consultant : Xingchun Lin, Fengwei Dong

Construction : Jiangsu Chengtian Construction Co.

Client : Yangzhou Zhuxi Park Co.

City : Yang Zhou

Country : China

Planning: The Iteration of the garden. Located on the northern bank of the ancient canal in Yangzhou, the history of "Zhuxi Jiajing" can be traced back to the Ganga ditch in the Spring and Autumn. During the Sui Dynasty, Yang Guang, the Yang Emperor, built the Shangxing Palace here. During the Tang Dynasty, the site was converted into the Kamigata chanzhi Temple. After the millennium, the site was transformed into a park, renamed "Zhuxi Jiajing", and laid the groundwork for the subsequent design plan. The general plan of the original park was reorganized according to the scale of 'four, three, two, one', in accordance with the landscape technique of gardens: there are four divisions of open space, the central part of which is covered with earth to form a mound, so as to obtain the interest of height and depth. The water body is divided into three parts, giving the park a sparse and spacious appearance. Five new buildings, namely the courtyard, the pavilion, the hall, the house, and the garden, are scattered throughout the park to provide public services, and a pavilion, a bamboo pavilion, and a stone pavilion have been constructed to be hidden among the original eight scenes.

Architecture: New Creation. We see this design task as a continuation of the timeline of Jusi Jiajing, with five newly created buildings scattered throughout the garden, proposing a response to the traditional architectural vocabulary by way of reconstruction. We have selected five 'spatial archetypes' of traditional architecture from the grand to the subtle, corresponding to 'courtyard, pavilion, hall, house and garden'.

The Courtyard - A reconfiguration of the courtyard space. Located at the southern end of Jusei Park, we have attempted a modern translation of the traditional courtyard form from the scenes of human activity, in order to respond to the symbiotic relationship between the various scenes of use of the building and the spatial environment. Similar to the screens that define and regulate the activities of various people in Han Xizai's Night Banquet, the gallery attempts to provoke multiple scenes of interaction and poetic and pictorial experiences. The corridor is no longer just for walking through but also functions as a screen to transform the scene in this long scroll.

The Gymnasium - Reconfiguration of the beam and column system. The large size of the gymnasium, located in a corner of the park, is analogous to the large space of the ancient 'temple-type' bars. The reconfiguration of the multi-opening beam-column system is used to explore the spatial adaptability brought about by the systematic integration of the structure. The modular 'foundation-column-beam' structure serves as the carrier of the space, adapting to the dynamic changes in usage scenarios and continuing the traditional concept of building construction.

Dining room - Reconfiguration of the courtyard settlement. The restaurant is located on the north side of the gymnasium and is based on the 'multi-story courtyard' model, starting with the reconfiguration of the unitary colony, which facilitates the interplay between the interior and exterior spaces by taking advantage of the situation. The relationship between the "unitary space" of the structure and the "colony" is discussed in terms of the hexagonal unit plan, reflecting the self-adaptation and dissolution of the order in the environment.

The Tea House - A Reconstruction of the House Archetype. The Tea House is located on the northern slope of the lake island in the East Lake of the park and is built on the waterfront, providing an open and tranquil environment. The Tea House reconstructs the prototype of a single 'house', rethinking the relationship between man and nature in architecture and creating a unique spatial atmosphere. The interior of the teahouse juxtaposes two spaces with different atmospheres, north, and south, through a partition wall. The north side has a view of the water, with the eaves of the roof lowered to shield the city from the distant noise; the south side has a view of the mountains, with tall deciduous trees planted on the slope; the ridge of the roof has a wedge-shaped skylight, which follows the sun's path as far as possible to feel the changes of time. The changing seasons, the warmth of the season, and the changes in the environment are all incorporated, a rethinking of the relationship between architecture, nature, and people.

The Visitor Centre - A reconstruction of the multi-faceted courtyard. The visitor center is located in the north of the park, across the river from Shanghaosi Road, and adjacent to the north entrance of the park. The visitor center is reconstructed on the basis of a 'single-road, multi-entry courtyard', hoping to continue the transition between the hustle and bustle of the city outside and the quiet atmosphere inside the park through an architectural sequence of courtyards. The different corridors move between the houses as the courtyard rises and falls, providing a three-dimensional view of the landscape. The different corridors turn and meander, overlapping with the roofs, enriching the courtyard and allowing for an organic integration between the city and the garden.

Construction: Reconstructing the language of construction. By dismantling the traditional architectural language and reconstructing it in five areas: the prototype of the courtyard space, the monolithic beam and column system, the courtyard cluster, the prototype of the house, and the multi-entry courtyard, a new architectural vocabulary is attempted to be constructed to stimulate new thinking about traditional architectural culture.