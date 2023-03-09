Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. Chile
  5. Container Building / Hsu-Rudolphy Architects

Container Building / Hsu-Rudolphy Architects

Save
Container Building / Hsu-Rudolphy Architects

Container Building / Hsu-Rudolphy Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeContainer Building / Hsu-Rudolphy Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, HandrailContainer Building / Hsu-Rudolphy Architects - Interior Photography, Facade, HandrailContainer Building / Hsu-Rudolphy Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeContainer Building / Hsu-Rudolphy Architects - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Residential
Santiago, Chile
  • City : Santiago
  • Country : Chile
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Container Building / Hsu-Rudolphy Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
Cortesía de Ian Hsü & Gabriel Rudolphy
Save this picture!
Container Building / Hsu-Rudolphy Architects - Image 23 of 25
Floor Plan

Text description provided by the architects. 1,400 m2 of collective low-cost housing for students or single individuals, four stories in height, built based on a prefabricated system of recycled containers and a steel structure, designed in order that it can be built in low and medium-density areas in the city, adding or decreasing modules according to the available land. This modular concept can be adapted or can be built in different stages depending on different conditions such as commercial demand or economic budget. One of the relevant advantages is the speed of construction due to his prefabricated main structure that can be mounted on the site in a matter of weeks. 

Save this picture!
Container Building / Hsu-Rudolphy Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
Cortesía de Ian Hsü & Gabriel Rudolphy
Save this picture!
Container Building / Hsu-Rudolphy Architects - Image 22 of 25
Perspective
Save this picture!
Container Building / Hsu-Rudolphy Architects - Exterior Photography
Cortesía de Ian Hsü & Gabriel Rudolphy

This project in particular has been designed from 6 pre-made stair blocks and 70 containers, which are arranged intercalated creating small balconies on most of the units. This gap between modules also adds a dynamic character to the overall expression of the building. Only the foundations, first slab, and the MEP system were built on site, the rest of the elements were prefabricated and installed on site.

Save this picture!
Container Building / Hsu-Rudolphy Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Cortesía de Ian Hsü & Gabriel Rudolphy
Save this picture!
Container Building / Hsu-Rudolphy Architects - Image 20 of 25
Sections
Save this picture!
Container Building / Hsu-Rudolphy Architects - Interior Photography
Cortesía de Ian Hsü & Gabriel Rudolphy

User. The project was conceived as a low-cost building with a modern and contemporary look and feel, focused on young users who need an essential space, with minimal basic elements to live in. Every unit works as a self-sufficient space of a dorm studio, bathroom, and kitchenette, the first-floor units have a small yard, and most of the rest of the upper units have balconies.

Save this picture!
Container Building / Hsu-Rudolphy Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Handrail
Cortesía de Ian Hsü & Gabriel Rudolphy
Save this picture!
Container Building / Hsu-Rudolphy Architects - Image 25 of 25
Sections
Save this picture!
Container Building / Hsu-Rudolphy Architects - Interior Photography, Beam, Facade, Steel
Cortesía de Ian Hsü & Gabriel Rudolphy

Sustainability. The project was conceived to work with a passive strategy due to his limited budget, so we focused our efforts on the key and simple elements such as orientation, isolation, and cross ventilation. The construction process was also another sustainable aspect that we focused on,  reducing as much as possible the unnecessary waste, and how the modular system using recycled containers could help us to achieve that goal.

Save this picture!
Container Building / Hsu-Rudolphy Architects - Interior Photography
Cortesía de Ian Hsü & Gabriel Rudolphy
Save this picture!
Container Building / Hsu-Rudolphy Architects - Image 24 of 25
Elevation
Save this picture!
Container Building / Hsu-Rudolphy Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
Cortesía de Ian Hsü & Gabriel Rudolphy

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Santiago, Metropolitan Region, Chile

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Hsu-Rudolphy Architects
Office

Material

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsBuildingsResidentialChile

Materials and Tags

SteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsBuildingsResidentialChile
Cite: "Container Building / Hsu-Rudolphy Architects" [Edificio Container / Hsu-Rudolphy Architects] 09 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/997619/container-building-hsu-rudolphy-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags