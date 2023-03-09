Container Building / Hsu-Rudolphy Architects

Save this picture! Cortesía de Ian Hsü & Gabriel Rudolphy

Residential • Santiago, Chile Architects: Hsu-Rudolphy Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 1400 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

City : Santiago

Country : Chile

Text description provided by the architects. 1,400 m2 of collective low-cost housing for students or single individuals, four stories in height, built based on a prefabricated system of recycled containers and a steel structure, designed in order that it can be built in low and medium-density areas in the city, adding or decreasing modules according to the available land. This modular concept can be adapted or can be built in different stages depending on different conditions such as commercial demand or economic budget. One of the relevant advantages is the speed of construction due to his prefabricated main structure that can be mounted on the site in a matter of weeks.

This project in particular has been designed from 6 pre-made stair blocks and 70 containers, which are arranged intercalated creating small balconies on most of the units. This gap between modules also adds a dynamic character to the overall expression of the building. Only the foundations, first slab, and the MEP system were built on site, the rest of the elements were prefabricated and installed on site.

User. The project was conceived as a low-cost building with a modern and contemporary look and feel, focused on young users who need an essential space, with minimal basic elements to live in. Every unit works as a self-sufficient space of a dorm studio, bathroom, and kitchenette, the first-floor units have a small yard, and most of the rest of the upper units have balconies.

Sustainability. The project was conceived to work with a passive strategy due to his limited budget, so we focused our efforts on the key and simple elements such as orientation, isolation, and cross ventilation. The construction process was also another sustainable aspect that we focused on, reducing as much as possible the unnecessary waste, and how the modular system using recycled containers could help us to achieve that goal.

