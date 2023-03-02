Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Kindergarten
  4. United States
  5. Gads Hill Early Learning Center / JGMA

Gads Hill Early Learning Center / JGMA

Save
Gads Hill Early Learning Center / JGMA

Gads Hill Early Learning Center / JGMA - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeGads Hill Early Learning Center / JGMA - Exterior Photography, WindowsGads Hill Early Learning Center / JGMA - Interior PhotographyGads Hill Early Learning Center / JGMA - Interior Photography, Table, WindowsGads Hill Early Learning Center / JGMA - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Kindergarten
Chicago, United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Gads Hill Early Learning Center / JGMA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Tom Rossiter

Text description provided by the architects. Established in 1898, Gads Hill Center is a non-profit youth education and family resource center located in Chicago. They currently serve families in the neighborhoods of Pilsen, North Lawndale, and Little Village by providing learning support and educational enrichment, early childhood development, and out-of-school care for children. More simply put, their mission is to create opportunities for children and their families to build a better life through education and access to resources.

Save this picture!
Gads Hill Early Learning Center / JGMA - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Tom Rossiter
Save this picture!
Gads Hill Early Learning Center / JGMA - Image 15 of 19
Plan - Site

When Gads Hill Centers expressed an interest in expanding their services in the neighborhood of Brighton Park, we jumped at the chance to be part of making their dreams a reality. Early in the process, JGMA helped to identify and evaluate existing, unutilized structures with the potential to become their new Early Learning Center. When an existing building on the corner of S. Archer Avenue and S. Whipple St. was selected as the final location, we eagerly worked to create a bold new vision as expressive and empowering as the client.

Save this picture!
Gads Hill Early Learning Center / JGMA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Tom Rossiter

The existing building, having been cobbled together over varying decades, is a patchwork of dissimilar brick and styles. At some point in the past, an adjacent building had been built over the property lines, resulting in sections of the property that are only accessible from the neighboring businesses. How does one begin to untangle the challenges of so much “organic” development?

Save this picture!
Gads Hill Early Learning Center / JGMA - Interior Photography
© Tom Rossiter

We began by embracing the eclectics of the existing facades, unifying them into a backdrop to which we insert a fun pattern of projected, box-windows. The new windows create an exterior expression of the carefree activities happening inside. And rather than making complex, costly plans to rejoin the lost corner of the property, we simply removed the structure, turning the area into an outdoor courtyard and playground.

Save this picture!
Gads Hill Early Learning Center / JGMA - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© Tom Rossiter
Save this picture!
Gads Hill Early Learning Center / JGMA - Interior Photography
© Tom Rossiter
Save this picture!
Gads Hill Early Learning Center / JGMA - Image 18 of 19
Program Stacking Diagram
Save this picture!
Gads Hill Early Learning Center / JGMA - Interior Photography
© Tom Rossiter

Gads Hill Center is a great example of how buildings of Chicago’s past should not be demolished solely because uses change. This early learning center respects the legacy of this Brighton Park community and the buildings along Archer Ave and uses that history and legacy as a springboard to what an exciting future could look like by not erasing the past and just building upon it.

Save this picture!
Gads Hill Early Learning Center / JGMA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Tom Rossiter

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Chicago, Illinois, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
JGMA
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenUnited States
Cite: "Gads Hill Early Learning Center / JGMA" 02 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/997173/gads-hill-early-learning-center-jgma> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags