World
Save
Pick Tea / The Bloom - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsPick Tea / The Bloom - Exterior Photography, BeamPick Tea / The Bloom - Exterior Photography, Beam, SteelPick Tea / The Bloom - Exterior PhotographyPick Tea / The Bloom - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop
Bảo Lộc, Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs
Pick Tea / The Bloom - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Hiroyuki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. Pick tea is a small milk tea shop in the city of Bao Loc, Vietnam. As a famous place with famous tea brands in the country, the milk tea business model is also popular here. 

Pick Tea / The Bloom - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Hiroyuki Oki
Pick Tea / The Bloom - Image 34 of 36
Plan
Pick Tea / The Bloom - Exterior Photography, Beam, Steel
© Hiroyuki Oki
Pick Tea / The Bloom - Interior Photography, Beam
© Hiroyuki Oki

The shop was built on an empty lot, with the purpose of being compact and easy to dismantle to convert its purpose. The iron frame generation is specially constructed with joints linked by rotating shackles to easily increase and decrease the height and aperture but still ensure a sustainable construction.

Pick Tea / The Bloom - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Hiroyuki Oki
Pick Tea / The Bloom - Image 35 of 36
Section
Pick Tea / The Bloom - Interior Photography, Beam, Steel
© Hiroyuki Oki
Pick Tea / The Bloom - Interior Photography, Beam
© Hiroyuki Oki

The door system is woven with a layer of cables combined with pine wood still creating safety, certainty, and attraction, combined with the wheel below that the entire door system can swing open and change angle easily.

Pick Tea / The Bloom - Exterior Photography, Chair
© Hiroyuki Oki
Pick Tea / The Bloom - Interior Photography, Beam
© Hiroyuki Oki

The iron frame system is interwoven but still maintains a stable structure to raise the removable roof system above to ensure protection from rain and sun or to open it up to see the sky.

Pick Tea / The Bloom - Exterior Photography
© Hiroyuki Oki

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Bảo Lộc, Lam Dong, Vietnam

About this office
The Bloom
Office

Materials

WoodSteel

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopVietnam

Cite: "Pick Tea / The Bloom" 01 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/997170/pick-tea-the-bloom> ISSN 0719-8884

