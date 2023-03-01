Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Daichi Isumi House / Suppose Design Office

Daichi Isumi House / Suppose Design Office

Save
Daichi Isumi House / Suppose Design Office

Daichi Isumi House / Suppose Design Office - Interior PhotographyDaichi Isumi House / Suppose Design Office - Interior Photography, WindowsDaichi Isumi House / Suppose Design Office - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Table, Bed, BeamDaichi Isumi House / Suppose Design Office - Exterior PhotographyDaichi Isumi House / Suppose Design Office - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Isumi, Japan
  • Architects: Suppose Design Office
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  192
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Kenta Hasegawa
  • Lead Architect : Makoto Tanijiri
  • Translation Check : Lester
  • City : Isumi
  • Country : Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Daichi Isumi House / Suppose Design Office - Exterior Photography
© Kenta Hasegawa

Text description provided by the architects. Since before the Coronavirus pandemic, I had started looking for land parcels along the river near the ocean. Whenever I can find the time, I enjoy an idyllic life of camping and visiting the snowy mountains, where there existed no architecture. The experience of being in a place where no infrastructure is readily available is to me, heartily enriching every time I visit. I often think about how to create something close to this natural experience through architecture in a wide-open space.

Save this picture!
Daichi Isumi House / Suppose Design Office - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
Daichi Isumi House / Suppose Design Office - Interior Photography
© Kenta Hasegawa

If we create a business that connects the natural environment and architecture, we can do what we love for a living, and even if the Coronavirus pandemic were to strike again, said the business would still thrive under trying circumstances.

Save this picture!
Daichi Isumi House / Suppose Design Office - Interior Photography, Windows
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
Daichi Isumi House / Suppose Design Office - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Beam
© Kenta Hasegawa

With this in mind, we decided to create a business of designing and building villas.

The first of these villa projects will be " House in Isumi". The business model is to select an excellent plot of land surrounded by nature, build upon it a villa, and share it between four sets of owners. When the owners are not using the villa, it is rented out to the public as a single villa. We also oversee the establishment and operation of a matching system that allows for simultaneous rentals. It is architecture has a wide range of uses, it is "your villa" and can also be used by many people. This is the answer we have created that combines aspects of the pandemic, architecture, nature, and investment.

Save this picture!
Daichi Isumi House / Suppose Design Office - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Table, Bed, Beam
© Kenta Hasegawa

No air conditioning is used here.

Instead, we researched into and installed in our villas the maximal insulation systems that will withstand all kinds of climates. A river running in front of the house provides cooling. Before going to bed, we can jump into the pool to cool down and sleep with natural air conditioning. On cold days, we warm ourselves with a wood stove. Had we installed air conditioning, we would probably spend our time as if we were in a hotel without opening the windows. Eating, bathing, and sleeping with the windows open and feeling the wind in the environment removes the boundary between nature and architecture, creating a richer experience. It is a minimal, simplistic experience, much like camping, but tempered with a sense of relief protected by the architecture of just the most basic function.

Save this picture!
Daichi Isumi House / Suppose Design Office - Interior Photography, Table
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
Daichi Isumi House / Suppose Design Office - Interior Photography, Forest
© Kenta Hasegawa

We aim for a richness of experience rather than an exhaustion of possessions.

Being an architect and entrepreneur. This is open to everyone. After 22 years of starting a business, we have finally arrived at the future form of office management. If this villa business we are creating can be a catalyst for the future of office management, I believe it is worth investing my life in.

Save this picture!
Daichi Isumi House / Suppose Design Office - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Chair, Deck, Patio
© Kenta Hasegawa

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Suppose Design Office
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "Daichi Isumi House / Suppose Design Office" 01 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/997159/daichi-isumi-house-suppose-design-office> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags