Daichi Isumi House / Suppose Design Office

+ 24

Translation Check : Lester

City : Isumi

Country : Japan

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Since before the Coronavirus pandemic, I had started looking for land parcels along the river near the ocean. Whenever I can find the time, I enjoy an idyllic life of camping and visiting the snowy mountains, where there existed no architecture. The experience of being in a place where no infrastructure is readily available is to me, heartily enriching every time I visit. I often think about how to create something close to this natural experience through architecture in a wide-open space.

If we create a business that connects the natural environment and architecture, we can do what we love for a living, and even if the Coronavirus pandemic were to strike again, said the business would still thrive under trying circumstances.

With this in mind, we decided to create a business of designing and building villas.

The first of these villa projects will be " House in Isumi". The business model is to select an excellent plot of land surrounded by nature, build upon it a villa, and share it between four sets of owners. When the owners are not using the villa, it is rented out to the public as a single villa. We also oversee the establishment and operation of a matching system that allows for simultaneous rentals. It is architecture has a wide range of uses, it is "your villa" and can also be used by many people. This is the answer we have created that combines aspects of the pandemic, architecture, nature, and investment.

No air conditioning is used here.

Instead, we researched into and installed in our villas the maximal insulation systems that will withstand all kinds of climates. A river running in front of the house provides cooling. Before going to bed, we can jump into the pool to cool down and sleep with natural air conditioning. On cold days, we warm ourselves with a wood stove. Had we installed air conditioning, we would probably spend our time as if we were in a hotel without opening the windows. Eating, bathing, and sleeping with the windows open and feeling the wind in the environment removes the boundary between nature and architecture, creating a richer experience. It is a minimal, simplistic experience, much like camping, but tempered with a sense of relief protected by the architecture of just the most basic function.

We aim for a richness of experience rather than an exhaustion of possessions.

Being an architect and entrepreneur. This is open to everyone. After 22 years of starting a business, we have finally arrived at the future form of office management. If this villa business we are creating can be a catalyst for the future of office management, I believe it is worth investing my life in.