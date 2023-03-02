Submit a Project Advertise
CSOC Studio and Exhibition Space in Villa Pueyrredón / It Met estudio - Interior Photography

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Museums & Exhibit, Renovation, Detail
Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Architects: It Met estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Lead Architect : Martina Pera, Mauricio Mosquera, Maximiliano Ciovich
CSOC Studio and Exhibition Space in Villa Pueyrredón / It Met estudio - Exterior Photography, Lighting, Facade, Windows
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Isometric
Isometric
CSOC Studio and Exhibition Space in Villa Pueyrredón / It Met estudio - Interior Photography, Door, Windows
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. The Casa Social studio and exhibition space are part of the exhibition projects that Itmet has been exploring since 2018. Located in the Villa Pueyrredón neighborhood of the City of Buenos Aires, the project includes the comprehensive reform of an old industrial warehouse and circulation based on the composition of certain elements.

CSOC Studio and Exhibition Space in Villa Pueyrredón / It Met estudio - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
CSOC Studio and Exhibition Space in Villa Pueyrredón / It Met estudio - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

The project is planned in four work areas: the Exhibition Space, in relation to Griveo street through the access gate, for permanent contact with the public, comprised of two Álamo tables and lighting fixtures. The service sector materialized as showroom equipment, prepared to contain a toilet and accessible storage space. An exhibition room is separated from the main one by a translucent curtain, which acquires an exclusive quality, and finally, the storage space is made up of four racks for stock storage.

CSOC Studio and Exhibition Space in Villa Pueyrredón / It Met estudio - Interior Photography
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Isometric
Isometric
CSOC Studio and Exhibition Space in Villa Pueyrredón / It Met estudio - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

To work on the shell of the rooms, prioritizing the enhancement of the structure that evidences its industrial character is also exposed and the new facilities are exposed with the electrical and lighting circuits in sight.

CSOC Studio and Exhibition Space in Villa Pueyrredón / It Met estudio - Interior Photography, Table, Bench
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Isometric
Isometric
CSOC Studio and Exhibition Space in Villa Pueyrredón / It Met estudio - Interior Photography
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

The elements that make up the space are the result of a synthetic essay: three wooden tables designed exclusively for Casa Social that are characterized by their dimensions and color palette. A vertical element to divide the space that is achieved by means of a semi-translucent white net. A modular service side that includes storage as well as bathrooms and linear light fixtures that emphasize the structure of the shed, strategically placed between beams or on the wall by means of brackets, make up the space in its exhibition character.

CSOC Studio and Exhibition Space in Villa Pueyrredón / It Met estudio - Interior Photography, Windows
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Villa Pueyrredón, CABA, Argentina

