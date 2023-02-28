Interstellar Offices / Sanjay Puri Architects

+ 13

Design Team : Toral Doshi, Dipti Patil, Jay Patel, Sanya Gupta

City : Ahmedabad

Country : India

Text description provided by the architects. A rectilinear composition interspersed with landscaped spaces creates this unique retail and office space project situated within an emerging, centrally located business district in Ahmedabad. 3-level-high retail spaces occupy frontage along the arterial 30M wide city road with sheltered arcades.

The office space steps back above the retail floors, generating a large, north-facing landscaped garden for the offices elevated 40 feet above the road. This large terrace is planned as a community space, with open sheltered seating spaces and extensive vegetation for office users to use as breakout spaces. With the sun positioned in the southern hemisphere most of the year, this north-facing terrace is shaded from direct sunlight. Large, punctuated screen walls on the east and west further shelter the terrace. Additionally, some offices on each floor open onto landscaped terraces.

The building is designed to be extremely energy efficient, with vertical sun breakers, screen walls, extensive landscaping, solar panels, and water recycling considerations. The design itself ensures that air conditioning costs will be minimal.

In addition to the design being cognizant of the city’s climate, the segregation of its retail and office space is thoughtfully done, creating a building that is responsive to both its functions and its surroundings.