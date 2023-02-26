Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Chouso House / Bruno Dias Arquitectura

Chouso House / Bruno Dias Arquitectura

Save
Chouso House / Bruno Dias Arquitectura

Chouso House / Bruno Dias Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Table, ChairChouso House / Bruno Dias Arquitectura - Interior PhotographyChouso House / Bruno Dias Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, FacadeChouso House / Bruno Dias Arquitectura - Exterior PhotographyChouso House / Bruno Dias Arquitectura - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Ansião, Portugal
  • Architects: Bruno Dias Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  420
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Hugo Santos Silva
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Paumarc, Portave, Systalprof
  • Project Team : Bruno Lucas Dias, Tânia Matias, Cristiana Henriques
  • Construction : Pireslar – Construções, lda; Carlos Miguel Constructora
  • MEP : Canalizações Alvorgense
  • Coating : Carlos Silva e Miguel Ferreira
  • Metalworking : Ofimetal
  • City : Ansião
  • Country : Portugal
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Chouso House / Bruno Dias Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Hugo Santos Silva

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Chouso is located in Casal de S. Brás, a humble village that is part of Ansião, on a piece of land with a superb view over both the village and the hills of Sicó (Serras da Sicó).

Save this picture!
Chouso House / Bruno Dias Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Facade
© Hugo Santos Silva

The general idea was defined from the primary analysis when first visiting the site. The land presented great natural surroundings, overflowing with clusters of trees and rocks. Furthermore, we were also bestowed with fragments of history that go back to old folk traditions. Namely, as the land was primarily used for animal pastures, we found a threshing floor that was used not only for threshing but also where people socialized. It is from this first impression that the concept for this project comes to us, Casa Chouso.

Save this picture!
Chouso House / Bruno Dias Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Hugo Santos Silva
Save this picture!
Chouso House / Bruno Dias Arquitectura - Image 30 of 30
Axo
Save this picture!
Chouso House / Bruno Dias Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Hugo Santos Silva

“CHOUSO” means a fenced or closed area; a hedge grown by shepherds to hold the cattle. Taking advantage of the particularities of the land, Casa Chouso was built to be in tune with its surroundings and emerge from the enveloping nature, as well as coming together as the ideal answer to what our customers had pictured for a home. Thus, it was essential to come up with a project that would not only provide privacy from the nearby road but also spaces that would allow us to fully enjoy the enveloping landscapes.

Save this picture!
Chouso House / Bruno Dias Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Hugo Santos Silva

Therefore, the project conceptually develops from an L-shape, where the social and technical areas are delimited by a patio. This transitional area tunes into the pre-existing surroundings, in analogy to the threshing floor that you can find on the land.

Save this picture!
Chouso House / Bruno Dias Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Hugo Santos Silva
Save this picture!
Chouso House / Bruno Dias Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows
© Hugo Santos Silva
Save this picture!
Chouso House / Bruno Dias Arquitectura - Image 27 of 30
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
Chouso House / Bruno Dias Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows
© Hugo Santos Silva

The plan layout which starts from this space is set into two programmatic “wings”, to the East, we find the technical areas – barbecue and garage – and to the West the social and private areas – study, bedrooms, living, and dining area, kitchen, and pantry.

Save this picture!
Chouso House / Bruno Dias Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Hugo Santos Silva
Save this picture!
Chouso House / Bruno Dias Arquitectura - Image 29 of 30
Section 02
Save this picture!
Chouso House / Bruno Dias Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Hugo Santos Silva

The interior décor is based on genuine materials, mainly stone, and wood, that give the spaces a modern and cozy character. In addition, all the elements used in the finishings were designed by our architectural studio.

Save this picture!
Chouso House / Bruno Dias Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Hugo Santos Silva

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Bruno Dias Arquitectura
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "Chouso House / Bruno Dias Arquitectura" [Casa Chouso / Bruno Dias Arquitectura] 26 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/996979/chouso-house-bruno-dias-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags