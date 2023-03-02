Submit a Project Advertise
Mate House / Araujo Galván Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, WindowsMate House / Araujo Galván Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, FacadeMate House / Araujo Galván Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, FacadeMate House / Araujo Galván Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living RoomMate House / Araujo Galván Arquitectos - More Images

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Housing
Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, Mexico
  • Architects: Araujo Galván Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  480
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :César Béjar Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Cemex, PEGADURO, Perdura
  • Lead Architect : Fernanda Galván, Daniel Araujo
  • City : Tlajomulco de Zúñiga
  • Country : Mexico
Mate House / Araujo Galván Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© César Béjar Studio
Mate House / Araujo Galván Arquitectos - Image 15 of 21
General Isometric
Mate House / Araujo Galván Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© César Béjar Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Mate is located on a lot to the south of the city of Guadalajara. It is conceived as a country house in which geometry plays a fundamental role, articulating the project through a corridor with a walled central garden that seeks to be a solid generator of privacy in each one of the interior spaces.

Mate House / Araujo Galván Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© César Béjar Studio
Mate House / Araujo Galván Arquitectos - Image 16 of 21
Volumetric Exploded View
Mate House / Araujo Galván Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© César Béjar Studio

The floor plan and architectural volumetry are made up of orthogonal lines. The interior spaces are intended to interact with the visual finishes at all times. At the front of the house is the entrance terrace with the kitchen and living room that connects to the entrance area that, when opened, becomes a single space.

Mate House / Araujo Galván Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© César Béjar Studio
Mate House / Araujo Galván Arquitectos - Image 17 of 21
Ground Floor

The main bedroom is connected to the terrace through an exterior corridor. The room is isolated and takes advantage of the spatial fluidity of a double height and a view towards one of the side gardens. Inside the main bedroom, there is a dressing room and a study with a view of the double height and an interior garden bathroom. In the center of the building, there is a central garden with a swimming pool of bare concrete and a private terrace with a fire pit, articulating the modules of the project. 

Mate House / Araujo Galván Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© César Béjar Studio
Mate House / Araujo Galván Arquitectos - Image 18 of 21
Top Floor

At the back of the lot is the nucleus of rooms, locating three on the ground floor and three on the upper floor. Prioritizing privacy at all times, on the ground floor the entrances are hidden by means of wooden linings, and on the upper floor, the rooms are entered through a staircase and corridor in the back of the volume. In this space, an esplanade of rustic stone, flower pots, and trees is developed, creating harmony with the polished concrete that surrounds the development.

Mate House / Araujo Galván Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden, Courtyard
© César Béjar Studio
Mate House / Araujo Galván Arquitectos - Image 19 of 21
Lateral Side

Regarding the landscaping, we sought to rescue the existing vegetation and incorporated roots from dry trunks belonging to the owners of the house with the intention of creating pieces of art.

Mate House / Araujo Galván Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade
© César Béjar Studio
Mate House / Araujo Galván Arquitectos - Image 21 of 21
Longitudinal Section

The materiality of the project is reduced to walls covered with polished cement and wood, marble floors, and granite details, allowing solid volumes to become the protagonists of the house. Casa Mate, is planted on a lot to the south of the city of Guadalajara, conceived as a country house in which geometry plays a fundamental role in articulating the project through a corridor with a walled central garden that seeks to be a solid generator of privacy in each one of the interior spaces.

Mate House / Araujo Galván Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Column
© César Béjar Studio

The floor plan and architectural volumetry are made up of orthogonal lines. The interior spaces are intended to interact with the visual finishes at all times. At the front of the house is the entrance terrace with the kitchen and living room that connects to the entrance area that, when opened, becomes a single space.

Mate House / Araujo Galván Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room
© César Béjar Studio

The main bedroom is connected to the terrace through an exterior corridor. The room is isolated and takes advantage of the spatial fluidity of a double height and a view towards one of the side gardens. Inside the main bedroom, there is a dressing room and a study with a view of the double height and an interior garden bathroom. In the center of the building, there is a central garden with a swimming pool of bare concrete and a private terrace with a fire pit, articulating the modules of the project. 

Mate House / Araujo Galván Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© César Béjar Studio

At the back of the lot is the nucleus of rooms, locating three on the ground floor and three on the upper floor. Prioritizing privacy at all times, on the ground floor the entrances are hidden by means of wooden linings, and on the upper floor, the rooms are entered through a staircase and corridor in the back of the volume. In this space, an esplanade of rustic stone, flower pots, and trees is developed, creating harmony with the polished concrete that surrounds the development.

Mate House / Araujo Galván Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows, Kitchen, Shelving
© César Béjar Studio

En la vegetación se buscó rescatar la vegetación existente e incorporar raíces de troncos secos pertenecientes a los propietarios de la casa con la intención que se convirtieran en piezas de arte exterior. La materialidad del proyecto se reduce a muros recubiertos de cemento pulido y madera, pisos de mármol, y detalles en granito, permitiendo que los volúmenes sólidos se conviertan en los protagonistas de la casa. 

Mate House / Araujo Galván Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© César Béjar Studio

Project location

Address:Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, Jal., Mexico

