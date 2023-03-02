Mate House / Araujo Galván Arquitectos

+ 16

Housing • Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, Mexico Architects: Araujo Galván Arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 480 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : César Béjar Studio

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Cemex , PEGADURO , Perdura

Lead Architect : Fernanda Galván, Daniel Araujo

City : Tlajomulco de Zúñiga

Country : Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Mate is located on a lot to the south of the city of Guadalajara. It is conceived as a country house in which geometry plays a fundamental role, articulating the project through a corridor with a walled central garden that seeks to be a solid generator of privacy in each one of the interior spaces.

The floor plan and architectural volumetry are made up of orthogonal lines. The interior spaces are intended to interact with the visual finishes at all times. At the front of the house is the entrance terrace with the kitchen and living room that connects to the entrance area that, when opened, becomes a single space.

The main bedroom is connected to the terrace through an exterior corridor. The room is isolated and takes advantage of the spatial fluidity of a double height and a view towards one of the side gardens. Inside the main bedroom, there is a dressing room and a study with a view of the double height and an interior garden bathroom. In the center of the building, there is a central garden with a swimming pool of bare concrete and a private terrace with a fire pit, articulating the modules of the project.

At the back of the lot is the nucleus of rooms, locating three on the ground floor and three on the upper floor. Prioritizing privacy at all times, on the ground floor the entrances are hidden by means of wooden linings, and on the upper floor, the rooms are entered through a staircase and corridor in the back of the volume. In this space, an esplanade of rustic stone, flower pots, and trees is developed, creating harmony with the polished concrete that surrounds the development.

Regarding the landscaping, we sought to rescue the existing vegetation and incorporated roots from dry trunks belonging to the owners of the house with the intention of creating pieces of art.

En la vegetación se buscó rescatar la vegetación existente e incorporar raíces de troncos secos pertenecientes a los propietarios de la casa con la intención que se convirtieran en piezas de arte exterior. La materialidad del proyecto se reduce a muros recubiertos de cemento pulido y madera, pisos de mármol, y detalles en granito, permitiendo que los volúmenes sólidos se conviertan en los protagonistas de la casa.