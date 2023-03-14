MAD Architects: Building Connection To The Landscape

When the Quzhou Sports Park project was completed in China, it became the largest earth-sheltered complex ever built. In his conversation with ArchDaily, Ma Yansong explained that MAD Architects was not only focused on completing the stadium proposal, but also on creating an architecture that disappears. Unique fields become architectural spaces where anyone can do anything at any moment.

"We need a space for people to relax, to have a moment to dive into another dimension of space and time. They can have their spiritual world. I want this space to be engaging and inviting, encouraging interaction with the public, not just for races or sports," said Ma Yansong.

Quzhou Stadium was conceived as a piece of land art. Upon entering the park, the artificial green mountains undulate the terrain, and the winding roof is supported by nine landing points, like a halo floating above the vegetation. The gaps between the landings frame the cityscape, and the undulations of the surrounding topography are carried through to the sloping facade, blurring the boundaries between landscape and architecture. Even when the stadium is closed down, the space encourages people to approach the structure while consistently showing an open, welcoming, and inclusive environment.

We find it important to create the layers of space and let people experience different atmospheres. It has some contrast because the outside is very soft and natural. But when you go inside, it has this heaviness and structural logic. I find this is a discovery process.



— Ma Yansong

In terms of materials, the building is very simple. MAD Architects used concrete for the foundation and a light steel structure for the roof. The concrete system beneath the earth-sheltered space is not visible from the outside. Visitors will notice the large span of the steel roof, the translucent light-emitting membrane material wrapped around it, and the few support points that make it appear unsupported, like a floating cloud floating on a green mountain range with a light gesture. When entering the building, the 60 sets of concrete column walls that support the stadium are composed of exposed wood-grained fair-faced concrete sheet walls arranged in rhythmic rows, forming the internal structure of a green earth-sheltered artificial mountain. The space's solidity and strength contrast with the lightness felt in the exterior space, resulting in a spatial hierarchy.

The public space needs to provide people an escape from daily life and reality. This space can be multi-functional. You can build a lot of green spaces, and people can find a lot of ways to engage with the surrounding space.



— Ma Yansong.

MAD Architects, the firm behind the winner of the Building of the Year 2023 in the sports architecture category, designed the sports facility and also completed the citizens' urban space. Without going into specifics, the space can be used by people, and it returns the city to its citizens.