Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. Argentina
  5. Casa Segura 1124 / Primer Piso Arquitectos

Casa Segura 1124 / Primer Piso Arquitectos

Save
Casa Segura 1124 / Primer Piso Arquitectos

Casa Segura 1124 / Primer Piso Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, HandrailCasa Segura 1124 / Primer Piso Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Brick, Facade, Handrail, Windows, BeamCasa Segura 1124 / Primer Piso Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Brick, FacadeCasa Segura 1124 / Primer Piso Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, ChairCasa Segura 1124 / Primer Piso Arquitectos - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Housing
Godoy Cruz, Argentina
  • Architects: Primer Piso Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  156
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Luis Abba
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Holcim, Friolatina, Ladrillera Basile, Lumenac
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Casa Segura 1124 / Primer Piso Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Luis Abba
Save this picture!
Casa Segura 1124 / Primer Piso Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Luis Abba

Text description provided by the architects. The Segura 1124 building is located on a 165m2 lot, on a narrow and busy street in Godoy Cruz, Mendoza, in a low-rise residential area undergoing transformation and densification. A municipal particularity of the lot acts as a conditioner of the project, aiming to avoid affecting the block's core in the last two meters towards the rear of the lot.

Save this picture!
Casa Segura 1124 / Primer Piso Arquitectos - Image 21 of 25
Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Casa Segura 1124 / Primer Piso Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Beam, Deck, Patio
© Luis Abba

Hence, the implantation is the result of freeing up a space in front of the lot for the storage of vehicles and the clearing of the rear "patio" to form said block core required by the municipality. The premise was to resolve two functional units with one bedroom + a study or a room that could be used sporadically as a second bedroom. As a result, the construction has two units with a total of 156 m2, a unit of 68 m2 and another of 75 m2 and 13m2 of common spaces.

Save this picture!
Casa Segura 1124 / Primer Piso Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Brick, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© Luis Abba

The program. A new client, a new lot, a new project, but a program similar to Martínez 3458 in terms of multifamily housing. This project gives us the chance to reconsider the elements and their combination, attempting to verify both material and spatial aspects that emerged during the construction process of the previous building and the design of Segura 1124. This building, like Martínez, plays with the same rules: a lot between party walls with identical orientations, particular municipal limitations, and little surface area to develop apartment units that had to be comfortable. The project adopts the requirements that the pandemic has indicated to us as elementary: the relationship with green spaces, the privacy between units, and the incorporation of light and flexible spaces that could perhaps function as home offices or an extra bedroom.

Save this picture!
Casa Segura 1124 / Primer Piso Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Luis Abba
Save this picture!
Casa Segura 1124 / Primer Piso Arquitectos - Image 22 of 25
Middle Floor
Save this picture!
Casa Segura 1124 / Primer Piso Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade
© Luis Abba

Each unit has its own outdoor expansion. Green spaces were created for both apartments, the lower one has two gardens of its own and the upper one achieves its privacy towards the front with a flower bed next to the bedroom that allows nature to be integrated into daily living in addition to a 60 cm window sill at the back that supports pots while avoiding direct views of the patio below. This unit also has a small patio that completes it.

Save this picture!
Casa Segura 1124 / Primer Piso Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Handrail
© Luis Abba
Save this picture!
Casa Segura 1124 / Primer Piso Arquitectos - Image 23 of 25
Top Floor
Save this picture!
Casa Segura 1124 / Primer Piso Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Garden
© Luis Abba

The relationship with the site. In front of the lot, across the street, there is a linear park with large-scale vegetation and green spaces with high attendance by the community, recreational and sports activities, and two means of sustainable connection, the electric tram metro and one of the longest bicycle lanes in Greater Mendoza. This gives the inhabitants of this site a great quality of life and the possibility of looking for views in this green lung. This is also the reason for which screening is used to give texture and light to each space and in turn generate privacy and security in the front faceade of the apartments. This project allows the possibility of thinking about living in relation to the city. Like the Martínez Building, it is enough to cross the street and join a network of bicycle lanes that connects the entire city. These buildings work on their integration with the urban fabric and what it offers; in this case, the incorporation of the park and its leafy trees into both houses as well as enjoying the public connectivity.

Save this picture!
Casa Segura 1124 / Primer Piso Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail
© Luis Abba
Save this picture!
Casa Segura 1124 / Primer Piso Arquitectos - Image 25 of 25
Corte
Save this picture!
Casa Segura 1124 / Primer Piso Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Door, Chair, Stairs, Windows, Handrail, Beam
© Luis Abba

The materiality. A reinforced concrete beam on the facade serves to frame the access, supports the covers that protect the walkway and the stairs from the sun and rain and supports the mezzanine corresponding to the second unit. The set of beams, roofs, walkways, and stairs border a green space that acts as a transition between the outside and the inside, the urban and the private. The raw exposed concrete without additional treatments in combination with the brick used in different ways, results in a stripped-down and simple aesthetic. A staircase and a metal walkway are thought of as attached, subtle and light elements that contrast in texture and expressiveness with the materials that make up the structure. This language, which seeks the expression of each material as such, is a constant in the studio's work, questioning mannerisms and trying to make each element justify itself.

Save this picture!
Casa Segura 1124 / Primer Piso Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Luis Abba
Save this picture!
Casa Segura 1124 / Primer Piso Arquitectos - Image 24 of 25
Axonométrica
Save this picture!
Casa Segura 1124 / Primer Piso Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Luis Abba

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Godoy Cruz, Mendoza, Argentina

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Primer Piso Arquitectos
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingArgentina

Materials and Tags

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingArgentina
Cite: "Casa Segura 1124 / Primer Piso Arquitectos" [Casa Segura 1124 / Primer Piso Arquitectos] 22 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/996817/casa-segura-1124-primer-piso-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags