World
House at Flat Rock / Billy Maynard Architect - Exterior Photography, GardenHouse at Flat Rock / Billy Maynard Architect - Interior Photography, Table, BeamHouse at Flat Rock / Billy Maynard Architect - Interior Photography, Living Room, BeamHouse at Flat Rock / Billy Maynard Architect - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, GardenHouse at Flat Rock / Billy Maynard Architect - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Australia
House at Flat Rock / Billy Maynard Architect - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Rory Gardiner

­­­The House at Flat Rock has a primary aspect towards a National Park. Every move serves to heighten the spatial journey across the modest site. A drawn-out journey from the street to the entry is via a wild meadow courtyard enclosed by a taut roof of weathered steel plate, crisply defined against the rough brick façade.

House at Flat Rock / Billy Maynard Architect - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Garden
© Rory Gardiner
House at Flat Rock / Billy Maynard Architect - Image 24 of 32
Plan
House at Flat Rock / Billy Maynard Architect - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Wood, Chair
© Rory Gardiner

The location of the house in a bushfire-prone area precipitated a palette of masonry, concrete, hardwood, and steel plate. Operable shutters to comply with bushfire regulations serve to mediate privacy, microclimate, and the internal relationship to the landscape. Plays of light and darkness reveal a veil of brickwork made possible by irregular bonds and cuts. In daylight hours the building form disappears against the analogous pallet of eucalyptus grey trunks and red resin.

House at Flat Rock / Billy Maynard Architect - Exterior Photography
© Rory Gardiner
House at Flat Rock / Billy Maynard Architect - Image 25 of 32
Section
House at Flat Rock / Billy Maynard Architect - Interior Photography, Table, Beam
© Rory Gardiner

The ‘L’ shaped plan provides a string of private rooms oriented toward the meadow. Bedrooms connect to the living space via an external passageway, asking the occupants to engage with the garden and elements. The experience from inside viewed through precise deep openings containing desks, beds, and storage is one of immersion in the omnipresent garden.

House at Flat Rock / Billy Maynard Architect - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Rory Gardiner
House at Flat Rock / Billy Maynard Architect - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Table, Windows, Chair, Bed
© Rory Gardiner

Shared spaces mediate the threshold between the garden and the bush. The curated views from the living spaces suggest an isolated site. This serves as the background to a highly social space, within which deep daybeds invite shelter and intimacy. The high ceiling floats on improbably thin 28mm structural beams emphasized by clerestory glazing.

House at Flat Rock / Billy Maynard Architect - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Rory Gardiner
House at Flat Rock / Billy Maynard Architect - Image 29 of 32
Plate Roof - Welded Corner Junctions
House at Flat Rock / Billy Maynard Architect - Interior Photography, Facade
© Rory Gardiner

The detail is specific and exact. Prototyping and experimentation were encouraged, resulting in a completely bespoke interior: doors, joinery, fittings, furniture, and structural timber. This rarefied opportunity allowed for collaboration with numerous fabricators across Australia resulting 

House at Flat Rock / Billy Maynard Architect - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Rory Gardiner

Project gallery

Billy Maynard Architect
SteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia

