House at Flat Rock / Billy Maynard Architect

Houses • Australia Architects: Billy Maynard Architect

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2020

Photographs Photographs : Rory Gardiner

Lead Architect : Billy Maynard

Country : Australia

­­­The House at Flat Rock has a primary aspect towards a National Park. Every move serves to heighten the spatial journey across the modest site. A drawn-out journey from the street to the entry is via a wild meadow courtyard enclosed by a taut roof of weathered steel plate, crisply defined against the rough brick façade.

The location of the house in a bushfire-prone area precipitated a palette of masonry, concrete, hardwood, and steel plate. Operable shutters to comply with bushfire regulations serve to mediate privacy, microclimate, and the internal relationship to the landscape. Plays of light and darkness reveal a veil of brickwork made possible by irregular bonds and cuts. In daylight hours the building form disappears against the analogous pallet of eucalyptus grey trunks and red resin.

The ‘L’ shaped plan provides a string of private rooms oriented toward the meadow. Bedrooms connect to the living space via an external passageway, asking the occupants to engage with the garden and elements. The experience from inside viewed through precise deep openings containing desks, beds, and storage is one of immersion in the omnipresent garden.

Shared spaces mediate the threshold between the garden and the bush. The curated views from the living spaces suggest an isolated site. This serves as the background to a highly social space, within which deep daybeds invite shelter and intimacy. The high ceiling floats on improbably thin 28mm structural beams emphasized by clerestory glazing.

Save this picture! Plate Roof - Welded Corner Junctions

The detail is specific and exact. Prototyping and experimentation were encouraged, resulting in a completely bespoke interior: doors, joinery, fittings, furniture, and structural timber. This rarefied opportunity allowed for collaboration with numerous fabricators across Australia resulting