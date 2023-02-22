"Form Follows Fiction": An Interview with Ole Scheeren

Captivated by cinematographic references and the narrative space, Ole Scheeren's work stands out by its disruptive solutions to the present social challenges and the cities we live in. With more than 30 years of career in the architecture field, Ole Scheeren has won several awards and one of its most iconic works includes the CCTV Headquarters in Beijing when was director and partner at OMA, before founding Büro Ole Scheeren.

In this interview, documented at the World Architecture Festival 2022, Scheeren discusses the importance of the narrative of a project and the quality architecture has by building the stages where people live: "the fictional anticipation of life".

Ole Scheeren is currently presenting his work "Spaces of Life", an exhibition at the Center for Art and Media Karlsruhe, which is open until June 04, 2023. Recently, Büro Ole Scheeren won a competition to design the new campus and experience center located in the historical city of Yibin, a region known for its rich cultural heritage and the geographical source of the Yangtze River, commissioned by Wuliangye, one of China’s leading winemakers. Earlier this year, the office won another international design competition in China for the 350-meter Nanjing Jiangbei New Financial Center Tower.

Save this picture! "Spaces of Life" Exhibition. Image Courtesy of Büro Ole Scheeren