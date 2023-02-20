Submit a Project Advertise
World
Toque-Toque House / Nitsche Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows, BeamToque-Toque House / Nitsche Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Patio, Deck, CourtyardToque-Toque House / Nitsche Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Beam, DeckToque-Toque House / Nitsche Arquitetos - Interior Photography, BeamToque-Toque House / Nitsche Arquitetos - More Images+ 45

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
São Sebastião, Brazil
  • Architects: Nitsche Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  240
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs :André Scarpa
  • Lead Architect : Lua Nitsche e Pedro Nitsche
  • Construction Company : Tecnomar Engenharia SS
  • Wood Structural Project : Ita Construtora
  • Concrete Structural Project : Stec Engenharia
  • Electric Installations : Ramoska e Castellani
  • Hydraulic Installations : Ramoska e Castellani
  • Lighting : Elaine Pires
  • Foundations : Solosfera
  • City : São Sebastião
  • Country : Brazil
Save this picture!
Toque-Toque House / Nitsche Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© André Scarpa

Text description provided by the architects. The house in Toque-Toque was designed to be a simple, flexible, and easy-to-build construction and serve as a summer residence on São Paulo’s coast. The plot is located on a steep slope covered by dense tropical forests. For this purpose, the house was placed transversely to the slope, projecting the house towards the sea, and placing it at the treetop’s height.

Save this picture!
Toque-Toque House / Nitsche Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Forest
© André Scarpa
Save this picture!
Toque-Toque House / Nitsche Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Garden, Forest
© André Scarpa

To deal with the irregular topography, a concrete basement connecting the lot entrance to the pool area was created. Under the basement, there is a small terrace and above it, the house was built using a laminated timber structure. There are seven structural portals creating six modules with three suites, a laundry, a social bathroom, and a living room with an integrated kitchen. The roof was built using thermoacoustic industrial tiles with generous eaves surrounding and protecting the entire construction.

Save this picture!
Toque-Toque House / Nitsche Arquitetos - Image 46 of 50
Section

The plot has a panoramic view from where it is possible to see the Atlantic Ocean, the Toque-Toque Island, and the Toque-Toque beach. Therefore, the house’s social area, such as the kitchen and living room, faces the pool overlooking the sea and the bedrooms face the beach, on the opposite side. This way, the bedrooms remain more private, and all 180 degrees are used on both sides of the house.

Save this picture!
Toque-Toque House / Nitsche Arquitetos - Image 50 of 50
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Toque-Toque House / Nitsche Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Patio, Deck, Courtyard
© André Scarpa
Save this picture!
Toque-Toque House / Nitsche Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Beam, Chair, Deck, Patio
© André Scarpa

The house’s circulation is entirely external, being sheltered only by the 1.20 m eaves. All bedrooms and the laundry are open to the outside, creating well-lit and ventilated independent rooms, which ensures flexibility of use and keeps the construction more compact and simpler.

Save this picture!
Toque-Toque House / Nitsche Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Chair, Deck, Forest
© André Scarpa

The Toque-Toque house was, therefore, the opportunity to design an architecture of industrial, fast, and efficient construction that, by its position in the plot, guarantees intense integration with nature and with the beautiful landscape that surrounds it.

Save this picture!
Toque-Toque House / Nitsche Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Chair
© André Scarpa

Cite: "Toque-Toque House / Nitsche Arquitetos" [Casa Toque-toque / Nitsche Arquitetos] 20 Feb 2023. ArchDaily.

