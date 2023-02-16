Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. United States
  5. The Block / ISA

The Block / ISA

Save
The Block / ISA

The Block / ISA - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeThe Block / ISA - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeThe Block / ISA - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeThe Block / ISA - Interior Photography, Windows, HandrailThe Block / ISA - More Images+ 4

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Philadelphia, United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Block / ISA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sam Oberter 

Text description provided by the architects. Big box buildings sited on abandoned industrial lots can bring new retail amenities to historically underserved neighborhoods, but their associated surface parking lots can negatively impact urban street life. The Block, a 49-unit mixed-use multifamily building situated on an existing surface parking lot in Philadelphia’s Callowhill zone, bridges that gap, adding density and supporting pedestrian walkability while taking advantage of existing car-centric development in a novel typology.

Save this picture!
The Block / ISA - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sam Oberter 
Save this picture!
The Block / ISA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sam Oberter 

The Block was developed by the owners of the single-story warehouse immediately to the north, which was previously converted to house a local brewery and big box retail. The building lines the retail parking lot’s 5th Street frontage with live/work units and anchors its parking lot side with ground-floor retail. A pedestrian passageway cuts through the building at grade, and a social terrace occupies the roof above.

Save this picture!
The Block / ISA - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail
© Sam Oberter 
Save this picture!
The Block / ISA - Interior Photography, Windows
© Sam Oberter 
Save this picture!
The Block / ISA - Image 9 of 9

The building incorporates an unusual approach to circulation, taking cues from Philadelphia’s rowhouse fabric. Minimizing interior corridors, the building relies instead on an elevated, landscaped deck as the primary access for upper-level walk-up units. The massing features apertures in both plan and section, opening unexpected views, enhancing pedestrian access, and fostering a sense of porosity across the building’s layered streetscape.

Save this picture!
The Block / ISA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sam Oberter 

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Philadelphia, PA, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ISA
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsUnited States
Cite: "The Block / ISA" 16 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/996634/the-block-isa> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags