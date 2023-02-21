Submit a Project Advertise
House in Macieira / Nelson Resende Arquitecto - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Door, WindowsHouse in Macieira / Nelson Resende Arquitecto - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairHouse in Macieira / Nelson Resende Arquitecto - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Table, Beam, WindowsHouse in Macieira / Nelson Resende Arquitecto - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, BeamHouse in Macieira / Nelson Resende Arquitecto - More Images

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Portugal
  • Architecture : Nelson Resende, Arquiteto
  • Exterior Design : Nelson Resende, Arquiteto
  • Structures : João Almeirante, Pedro Félix, Engenheiros Civis
  • Infrastructures : João Almeirante, Pedro Félix, Engenheiros Civis
  • Client : Particular
  • Project Data : 2019/2020
  • Country : Portugal
House in Macieira / Nelson Resende Arquitecto - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© João Morgado

Text description provided by the architects. The land object of intervention, is positioned at a slightly higher level than the adjacent streets, located to the North and West, and its solar and visual exposure is quite comprehensive and unobstructed to all quadrants.

House in Macieira / Nelson Resende Arquitecto - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© João Morgado
House in Macieira / Nelson Resende Arquitecto - Image 29 of 40
Plan proposal - Floor level 01

The existing construction, the target of our intervention, is a building that was vacant, easy to identify as "soft Portuguese" style, of which we should make the most of, adapting it to the new program.

The new proposal for the recovery and adaptation of the house, sought to maintain its essence, through an intervention, materially and formally little intrusive.

House in Macieira / Nelson Resende Arquitecto - Interior Photography, Lighting, Beam, Chair
© João Morgado

Given the programmatic ambition, the house was expanded in its volumetry, and two more volumes were proposed, one for a garage and the other for a winter garden, which compete to create a dynamic, exterior space, intermediated by the constructions that punctuate it and give it meaning.

House in Macieira / Nelson Resende Arquitecto - Interior Photography
© João Morgado

Still, in the logic of avoiding an intervention too much out of the scale of the house, it was opted to use wood as the material that would resolve the structure and the coverings, interior and exterior, complemented by expressive glazed areas, modulated according to the rhythms of the wood, even if these were designed according to the rhythm of the house.

House in Macieira / Nelson Resende Arquitecto - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© João Morgado
House in Macieira / Nelson Resende Arquitecto - Interior Photography
© João Morgado

In this succession of dependencies, the house becomes a less compartmentalized, warmer, and therefore more welcoming building.

House in Macieira / Nelson Resende Arquitecto - Interior Photography, Living Room
© João Morgado

It no longer assumes the theoretical postulate that would be at the base of the original design, but another that results from the incorporation of the formal and material values of the intervention, now seen as a whole.

House in Macieira / Nelson Resende Arquitecto - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© João Morgado
House in Macieira / Nelson Resende Arquitecto - Image 35 of 40
Section 02
House in Macieira / Nelson Resende Arquitecto - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Door, Windows
© João Morgado

At this moment there is a register that is less turned in on itself, also because we tried to make the house relate in a more intense way with the surrounding garden space, and assume less of an objective character.

House in Macieira / Nelson Resende Arquitecto - Exterior Photography, Windows
© João Morgado

We no longer have a building that is affirmatively more formal and we start creating a context, a circumstance that welcomes, now, an experience more given to the garden, to the domestic space as a whole.

House in Macieira / Nelson Resende Arquitecto - Exterior Photography
© João Morgado

Project gallery

About this office
Nelson Resende Arquitecto
Office

