Kineum Office Building / Reflex Arkitekter

Gothenburg

Sweden

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the growing sector of Gårda, adjacent to Gothenburg’s city center, Reflex Arkitekter has designed Kineum: a high-rise building that revitalizes and brings new interactions to the area. Consisting of 28 stories of a mixed-use program that holds offices, a hotel, a spa, a gym, a conference facilities, and services, Kineum provides a combination of spaces that promote dynamic progress, interesting encounters, and relaxing getaways.

Kineum acquires its name from the Greek “kinéo” meaning “to set in motion”. The concept – of House in Motion – is founded on the idea of creating a pulse, vitalizing the area, and engaging people. With the seamless combination and interaction of hotel guests, office workers, and spa visitors; Kineum is perceived as always moving and bustling. The building generates day and night traffic flows that promote better connectivity and services to the area. Furthermore, it improves the perception of security in an office district that would otherwise seem dormant after working hours.

Constructed with prefabricated concrete slabs and steel frames, the building’s structure holds a cast-in-place concrete core that provides stability and contains the vertical circulation and installations. This free-plan solution allows for the different types of programs to be easily accommodated and adapted. The surrounding façade is built with prefabricated glass and aluminum X-modules. Its design, reminiscent of a fishing net, is intended to celebrate and embrace the traditions of Gothenburg and its close connection to the sea.

Using BREEAM level Excellent as a guide, the project organization is heavily focused on the optimization of the building's energy use. Kineum combines its unique façade design with high-performance glazing to minimize the building’s need for cooling and optimize sun blockage. In this way, the energy performance of the building is 25% better than national requirements.

In addition, to reduce the climate impact, the cement content in the concrete was reduced. Resulting in a carbon dioxide saving of 200 tons and a climate saving of 39% compared to the use of traditional concrete. Kineum is a celebration of movement and human encounters. It answers the post-pandemic challenge of creating attractive workplaces at a time when people are not expected to work in a conventional office environment. Generating an organic exchange between the city and its people, Kineum is a place where people want to work, meet and stay.