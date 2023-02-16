Submit a Project Advertise
Kineum Office Building / Reflex Arkitekter

Kineum Office Building / Reflex Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, CityscapeKineum Office Building / Reflex Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, FacadeKineum Office Building / Reflex Arkitekter - Interior Photography, BeamKineum Office Building / Reflex Arkitekter - Interior Photography, BeamKineum Office Building / Reflex Arkitekter - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings
Gothenburg, Sweden
  • Architects: Reflex Arkitekter
  Area :  30000
  Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Anton Adielsson
  Lead Architects : Marco Folke Testa
  City : Gothenburg
  Country : Sweden
Kineum Office Building / Reflex Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Anton Adielsson

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the growing sector of Gårda, adjacent to Gothenburg’s city center, Reflex Arkitekter has designed Kineum: a high-rise building that revitalizes and brings new interactions to the area. Consisting of 28 stories of a mixed-use program that holds offices, a hotel, a spa, a gym, a conference facilities, and services, Kineum provides a combination of spaces that promote dynamic progress, interesting encounters, and relaxing getaways.

Kineum Office Building / Reflex Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Anton Adielsson
Kineum Office Building / Reflex Arkitekter - Image 20 of 26
Floor Plan

Kineum acquires its name from the Greek “kinéo” meaning “to set in motion”. The concept – of House in Motion – is founded on the idea of creating a pulse, vitalizing the area, and engaging people. With the seamless combination and interaction of hotel guests, office workers, and spa visitors; Kineum is perceived as always moving and bustling. The building generates day and night traffic flows that promote better connectivity and services to the area. Furthermore, it improves the perception of security in an office district that would otherwise seem dormant after working hours.

Kineum Office Building / Reflex Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Beam
© Anton Adielsson
Kineum Office Building / Reflex Arkitekter - Interior Photography
© Anton Adielsson
Kineum Office Building / Reflex Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Beam
© Anton Adielsson

Constructed with prefabricated concrete slabs and steel frames, the building’s structure holds a cast-in-place concrete core that provides stability and contains the vertical circulation and installations. This free-plan solution allows for the different types of programs to be easily accommodated and adapted. The surrounding façade is built with prefabricated glass and aluminum X-modules. Its design, reminiscent of a fishing net, is intended to celebrate and embrace the traditions of Gothenburg and its close connection to the sea.

Kineum Office Building / Reflex Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Fence
© Anton Adielsson

Using BREEAM level Excellent as a guide, the project organization is heavily focused on the optimization of the building's energy use. Kineum combines its unique façade design with high-performance glazing to minimize the building’s need for cooling and optimize sun blockage. In this way, the energy performance of the building is 25% better than national requirements.

Kineum Office Building / Reflex Arkitekter - Image 4 of 26
© Anton Adielsson
Kineum Office Building / Reflex Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Facade, Steel
© Anton Adielsson

In addition, to reduce the climate impact, the cement content in the concrete was reduced. Resulting in a carbon dioxide saving of 200 tons and a climate saving of 39% compared to the use of traditional concrete. Kineum is a celebration of movement and human encounters. It answers the post-pandemic challenge of creating attractive workplaces at a time when people are not expected to work in a conventional office environment. Generating an organic exchange between the city and its people, Kineum is a place where people want to work, meet and stay.  

Kineum Office Building / Reflex Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Windows
© Anton Adielsson

Project location

Gothenburg, Sweden

Reflex Arkitekter
Glass

"Kineum Office Building / Reflex Arkitekter" 16 Feb 2023. ArchDaily.

