Lyonesse Pictures Office / Kii inc.

Architects : Satoshi Arai, Kei Nakatomi

Furniture : Sixinch

City : Shibuya City

Country : Japan

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a 50-year-old tenant building in Tokyo, the new office of Lyonesse Pictures, a video production company specializing in drama and movie genres, welcomes employees into a brightly colored and light-filled workspace. Taking advantage of natural lighting shining through the space’s three large windows, planned to create a highly transparent space where the entire floor can be felt as one.

Set against a neutral backdrop, each space is carefully designed with a selection of saturated and pastel colors — ranging from bright pink to baby blue and dark green. Excluding the existing columns and central seating area, textures, and patterns are generally omitted from the interior design to maintain visual flow. Beyond offering a refreshing ambiance, the studio also aimed for a space that promotes interaction, as Lyonesse Pictures’s work ethos revolves around collaborating with different industries. Kii inc. devised a zoning layout using colored furniture and different types of transparent curtains to create soft boundaries, allowing light to pass through a room while gently blocking the line of sight from outside.

By adding color, a sort of boundary could be created around the furniture, making it possible to softly divide one connected space where people, things, and functions intermingle naturally. When night falls, the interior lighting — fitted generously at the base of curtains and columns — transforms the office into an entirely new atmosphere, where colors and shadows deepen as warm-toned reflections flood the different rooms with a feeling of intimacy, focus, and calm.