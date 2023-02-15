Submit a Project Advertise
World
  Lyonesse Pictures Office / Kii inc.

© Masanori Kaneshita

Shibuya City, Japan
Lyonesse Pictures Office / Kii inc. - Interior Photography
© Masanori Kaneshita

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a 50-year-old tenant building in Tokyo, the new office of Lyonesse Pictures, a video production company specializing in drama and movie genres, welcomes employees into a brightly colored and light-filled workspace. Taking advantage of natural lighting shining through the space’s three large windows, planned to create a highly transparent space where the entire floor can be felt as one.

Lyonesse Pictures Office / Kii inc. - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Masanori Kaneshita
Plan
Plan
Lyonesse Pictures Office / Kii inc. - Interior Photography, Table
© Masanori Kaneshita

Set against a neutral backdrop, each space is carefully designed with a selection of saturated and pastel colors — ranging from bright pink to baby blue and dark green. Excluding the existing columns and central seating area, textures, and patterns are generally omitted from the interior design to maintain visual flow. Beyond offering a refreshing ambiance, the studio also aimed for a space that promotes interaction, as Lyonesse Pictures’s work ethos revolves around collaborating with different industries. Kii inc. devised a zoning layout using colored furniture and different types of transparent curtains to create soft boundaries, allowing light to pass through a room while gently blocking the line of sight from outside.

Lyonesse Pictures Office / Kii inc. - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Masanori Kaneshita

By adding color, a sort of boundary could be created around the furniture, making it possible to softly divide one connected space where people, things, and functions intermingle naturally. When night falls, the interior lighting — fitted generously at the base of curtains and columns — transforms the office into an entirely new atmosphere, where colors and shadows deepen as warm-toned reflections flood the different rooms with a feeling of intimacy, focus, and calm.

Lyonesse Pictures Office / Kii inc. - Interior Photography, Chair
© Masanori Kaneshita

Project location

Address:Ebisu, Shibuya City, Tokyo 150-0013, Japan

About this office
Kii inc.
