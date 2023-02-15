Argentina’s New Restaurants, Bars and Cafes: Innovating With Materials, Colors and Textures

The interior design of gastronomic premises is becoming increasingly important due to the demand for improvement in the areas of competition, customer experience, and brand identity. The ability to adapt to current trends and needs is a point that Argentinian architecture and interior design professionals have been facing with innovation and flexibility in the use of materials, colors, and textures.
The following is an inspiring selection of restaurants, bars, and cafes built in Argentina in recent years.
- Restaurants
Fabric Sushi Restaurant / MURO estudio
Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
Year: 2022
Pizzería Marcia / Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos
Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
Year: 2022
- Bars
Stand Stella Artois - mercat / Hitzig Militello arquitectos
Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
Year: 2020
- Cafes
Romulo Neighborhood Coffee Shop / Tomas Mielnikowicz + Lucia Vallve Arquitectos
Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
Year: 2022
Caffe del Popolo / Rare Studio Experimental
Location: Cordoba, Argentina
Year: 2021
Superanfibio Coffe Shop / Grupo Studio
Location: Cordoba, Argentina
Year: 2020