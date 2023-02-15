Argentina’s New Restaurants, Bars and Cafes: Innovating With Materials, Colors and Textures

Save this picture! Rómulo café de barrio / Tomas Mielnikowicz + Lucia Vallve Arquitectos. Image © Hernán Taboada

The interior design of gastronomic premises is becoming increasingly important due to the demand for improvement in the areas of competition, customer experience, and brand identity. The ability to adapt to current trends and needs is a point that Argentinian architecture and interior design professionals have been facing with innovation and flexibility in the use of materials, colors, and textures.

The following is an inspiring selection of restaurants, bars, and cafes built in Argentina in recent years.

Restaurants

Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Year: 2022

Save this picture! Restaurante Fabric sushi / MURO estudio. Image © Juan Muller

Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Year: 2022

Save this picture! Pizzería Marcia / Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos. Image © Federico Kulekdjian

Bars

Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Year: 2020

Save this picture! Stand Stella Artois - mercat / Hitzig Militello arquitectos. Image © Federico Kulekdjian

Cafes

Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Year: 2022

Save this picture! Rómulo café de barrio / Tomas Mielnikowicz + Lucia Vallve Arquitectos. Image © Hernán Taboada

Location: Cordoba, Argentina

Year: 2021

Save this picture! Caffe del popolo / Rare Studio Experimental. Image © Ema Blom

Location: Cordoba, Argentina

Year: 2020

Save this picture! Café Superanfibio / Grupo Studio. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte