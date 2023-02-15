Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023
Argentina's New Restaurants, Bars and Cafes: Innovating With Materials, Colors and Textures

Argentina’s New Restaurants, Bars and Cafes: Innovating With Materials, Colors and Textures
  • Written by | Translated by Amelia Pérez Bravo

The interior design of gastronomic premises is becoming increasingly important due to the demand for improvement in the areas of competition, customer experience, and brand identity. The ability to adapt to current trends and needs is a point that Argentinian architecture and interior design professionals have been facing with innovation and flexibility in the use of materials, colors, and textures.

The following is an inspiring selection of restaurants, bars, and cafes built in Argentina in recent years.

  • Restaurants

Fabric Sushi Restaurant / MURO estudio

Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
Year: 2022

Argentina’s New Restaurants, Bars and Cafes: Innovating With Materials, Colors and Textures - Image 8 of 13
Restaurante Fabric sushi / MURO estudio. Image © Juan Muller
Argentina’s New Restaurants, Bars and Cafes: Innovating With Materials, Colors and Textures - Image 9 of 13
Restaurante Fabric sushi / MURO estudio. Image © Juan Muller

Pizzería Marcia / Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos

Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
Year: 2022

Argentina’s New Restaurants, Bars and Cafes: Innovating With Materials, Colors and Textures - Image 5 of 13
Pizzería Marcia / Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos. Image © Federico Kulekdjian
Argentina’s New Restaurants, Bars and Cafes: Innovating With Materials, Colors and Textures - Image 4 of 13
Pizzería Marcia / Estudio Grizzo Arquitectos. Image © Federico Kulekdjian

  • Bars

Stand Stella Artois - mercat / Hitzig Militello arquitectos

Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
Year: 2020

Argentina’s New Restaurants, Bars and Cafes: Innovating With Materials, Colors and Textures - Image 6 of 13
Stand Stella Artois - mercat / Hitzig Militello arquitectos. Image © Federico Kulekdjian
Argentina’s New Restaurants, Bars and Cafes: Innovating With Materials, Colors and Textures - Image 7 of 13
Stand Stella Artois - mercat / Hitzig Militello arquitectos. Image © Federico Kulekdjian

  • Cafes

Romulo Neighborhood Coffee Shop / Tomas Mielnikowicz + Lucia Vallve Arquitectos

Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
Year: 2022

Argentina’s New Restaurants, Bars and Cafes: Innovating With Materials, Colors and Textures - Image 3 of 13
Rómulo café de barrio / Tomas Mielnikowicz + Lucia Vallve Arquitectos. Image © Hernán Taboada
Argentina’s New Restaurants, Bars and Cafes: Innovating With Materials, Colors and Textures - Image 2 of 13
Rómulo café de barrio / Tomas Mielnikowicz + Lucia Vallve Arquitectos. Image © Hernán Taboada

Caffe del Popolo / Rare Studio Experimental

Location: Cordoba, Argentina
Year: 2021

Argentina’s New Restaurants, Bars and Cafes: Innovating With Materials, Colors and Textures - Image 10 of 13
Caffe del popolo / Rare Studio Experimental. Image © Ema Blom
Argentina’s New Restaurants, Bars and Cafes: Innovating With Materials, Colors and Textures - Image 11 of 13
Caffe del popolo / Rare Studio Experimental. Image © Ema Blom

Superanfibio Coffe Shop / Grupo Studio

Location: Cordoba, Argentina
Year: 2020

Argentina’s New Restaurants, Bars and Cafes: Innovating With Materials, Colors and Textures - Image 12 of 13
Café Superanfibio / Grupo Studio. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte
Argentina’s New Restaurants, Bars and Cafes: Innovating With Materials, Colors and Textures - Image 13 of 13
Café Superanfibio / Grupo Studio. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte

Cite: Iñiguez, Agustina. "Argentina's New Restaurants, Bars and Cafes: Innovating With Materials, Colors and Textures" 15 Feb 2023. ArchDaily.

