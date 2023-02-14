Submit a Project Advertise
SR House / Juliana Camargo + Prumo projetos



SR House / Juliana Camargo + Prumo projetos - Interior PhotographySR House / Juliana Camargo + Prumo projetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, SofaSR House / Juliana Camargo + Prumo projetos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, PatioSR House / Juliana Camargo + Prumo projetos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam, HandrailSR House / Juliana Camargo + Prumo projetos - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Itupeva, Brazil
  • Architects: Juliana Camargo, Prumo projetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  990
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Maíra Acayaba
  • Lead Architects : Thiago Natal Duarte, Julliana Camargo
  • Architects In Charge : Thiago Natal Duarte, Julliana Camargo, Fabrício Rodrigues
  • Project Team : Marina Garcia, Samira Caetano, Beatriz Gaudencio
  • City : Itupeva
  • Country : Brazil
SR House / Juliana Camargo + Prumo projetos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam, Handrail
© Maíra Acayaba

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located on a large plot of 3075m2 and was designed linearly in the highest part to enjoy the landscape and take advantage of an extensive front retreat with the water mirror provided by the pool and the lawn to the limits of the lot.

SR House / Juliana Camargo + Prumo projetos - Interior Photography
© Maíra Acayaba

A beautifully landscaped staircase leads the user through a large extension of the land to the residence. The veranda honors the house as an entrance hall and is also an integrated space with a gourmet and swimming pool. A large living room has double-height ceilings and a staircase leading to the first floor. On the ground floor, in addition to this room, there is a home theater, guest room, dressing room, sauna, kitchen, toilet, and large garage, in addition to a small residence for services.

SR House / Juliana Camargo + Prumo projetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa
© Maíra Acayaba
SR House / Juliana Camargo + Prumo projetos - Image 17 of 21
Plan - Ground floor
SR House / Juliana Camargo + Prumo projetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Beam
© Maíra Acayaba

On the first floor, we have 3 suites on one side of the empty living room and an office with a double bedroom at the other end. The rooms are very generous and access a large balcony with hanging gardens that are interrupted by emptiness.

SR House / Juliana Camargo + Prumo projetos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Patio
© Maíra Acayaba
SR House / Juliana Camargo + Prumo projetos - Image 18 of 21
Plan - First floor
SR House / Juliana Camargo + Prumo projetos - Image 20 of 21
Section
SR House / Juliana Camargo + Prumo projetos - Interior Photography
© Maíra Acayaba

Constructively, the house was built using a metallic structure and the slabs are made of panel walls and a wooden plank floor. In the bathrooms, the panels were covered with large porcelain tiles. The roof is also made up of a lightweight plate element and the waterproofing is done with an EVA blanket. The transparency and the large balconies make the environments easily communicable and also very pleasant.

SR House / Juliana Camargo + Prumo projetos - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Courtyard, Patio
© Maíra Acayaba

Some solutions for optimizing sustainable resources were considered: with the wide coverage, we have a cistern that captures rainwater and helps with the automatic irrigation of the garden, photovoltaic panels are responsible for supplying part of the house's energy and the heating system for water is made with solar panels.

SR House / Juliana Camargo + Prumo projetos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Maíra Acayaba

Project gallery

About this office
Prumo projetos
Office
Juliana Camargo
Office

Top #Tags