Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. New Zealand
  5. Pouaka Waikura House / Patterson Associates

Pouaka Waikura House / Patterson Associates

Save
Pouaka Waikura House / Patterson Associates

Pouaka Waikura House / Patterson Associates - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsPouaka Waikura House / Patterson Associates - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, BeamPouaka Waikura House / Patterson Associates - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsPouaka Waikura House / Patterson Associates - Exterior PhotographyPouaka Waikura House / Patterson Associates - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Queenstown, New Zealand
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Pouaka Waikura House / Patterson Associates - Exterior Photography
© Simon Wilson

Text description provided by the architects. The 1.8-hectare site is a naturally formed terrace snuggled into the gentle north-sloping base of Queenstown Hill, overlooking the untamed Shotover River which disappears around the bend. The clients are staunch locals, having spent most of their life in a modest cottage on the same road. They have owned the site for twenty years; planting and tending to the now mature grapes on the terraces above the site. They sought a permanent home here, a home for a lifestyle of mature years in the country, making wine, and tinkering with old cars.

Save this picture!
Pouaka Waikura House / Patterson Associates - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Simon Wilson
Save this picture!
Pouaka Waikura House / Patterson Associates - Image 17 of 23
Plan
Save this picture!
Pouaka Waikura House / Patterson Associates - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Beam
© Simon Wilson

The concept was presented as a cluster of four robust rectilinear pavilions laid informally along the terrace. Off the form concrete boxes, walls, and parapets wrapped in rusting Corten steel, and blackened steel joinery. The project revealed itself as something akin to a wild-west shanty town. Each pavilion has a distinct, self-sufficient program. The central pavilion includes a bright open living space flanked by a generous kitchen, the clients’ bedroom suite, and their cozy snug. A separate guest pavilion houses a study and two suites for the family to come and go. The third pavilion creates a drive-through carport, with a small wine production area and wine cellar on one side, and with a wood store and plant room on the other. The fourth: a three-bay garage and workshop.

Save this picture!
Pouaka Waikura House / Patterson Associates - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Simon Wilson
Save this picture!
Pouaka Waikura House / Patterson Associates - Image 21 of 23
West Elevation
Save this picture!
Pouaka Waikura House / Patterson Associates - Interior Photography, Living Room, Beam
© Simon Wilson

The external spaces connecting the pavilions are as important as the buildings, sailing Larch timber-lined soffits create covered outdoor living areas, where our clients spend their days with the view from their outdoor tables. The material palette is restrained both inside and out: Corten steel, in the form of natural concrete, blackened steel joinery, and band-sawn Larch timber allow the house to blend into the surrounding landscape. Each material is left to express its own honest and living finish. The kitchen is dark, with mild steel cabinetry and dark Belgian bluestone bench tops, setting off the view to the river through a shuttered window. The master bedroom is simplified and pared back with a wall of Oregon timber cabinetry concealing wardrobes, a desk, and generous storage.

Save this picture!
Pouaka Waikura House / Patterson Associates - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Simon Wilson

The home’s materials are meticulously detailed, with flush panels, level thresholds, and concealed drains and services. Junctions in materials are kept to a minimum. The Corten panels are orchestrated in a rhythmic pattern to minimize the waste of the steel sheets. The playful shuttered windows are automated with sensors to create sun shading and ease northern glare whilst allowing natural ventilation. This house is robust but relaxed and is designed to endure and age gracefully.

Save this picture!
Pouaka Waikura House / Patterson Associates - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Simon Wilson

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Patterson Associates
Office

Materials

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesNew Zealand

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesNew Zealand
Cite: "Pouaka Waikura House / Patterson Associates" 14 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/996411/pouaka-waikura-house-patterson-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags