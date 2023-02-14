Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Heritage
  4. Chile
  5. Entremuros Event Center / Triangular

Entremuros Event Center / Triangular

Save
Entremuros Event Center / Triangular

Entremuros Event Center / Triangular - Exterior PhotographyEntremuros Event Center / Triangular - Interior Photography, WindowsEntremuros Event Center / Triangular - Exterior Photography, Brick, FacadeEntremuros Event Center / Triangular - Exterior Photography, FacadeEntremuros Event Center / Triangular - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Heritage
Santiago de Chile, Chile
  • Architects: Triangular
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  2000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Nico Saieh, Ximena Muñoz
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  GLASSTECH, Topwood
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Entremuros Event Center / Triangular - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Nico Saieh

Text description provided by the architects. The assignment consisted of the design of an event center for 1,000 people located in Santiago de Chile. The ruins of an old 19th-century mansion are located on a small hill on the lot.

Save this picture!
Entremuros Event Center / Triangular - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Nico Saieh
Save this picture!
Entremuros Event Center / Triangular - Image 17 of 20
Floor Plan Hall
Save this picture!
Entremuros Event Center / Triangular - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Nico Saieh

Working with archaeologists, all of the stone and masonry walls that remained in the place were rescued. The cleaning and removal of soil accumulated by earthquakes and looting revealed the importance and elegance of the ruins, transforming them into elements that could be protagonists within the architectural proposal.

Save this picture!
Entremuros Event Center / Triangular - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Nico Saieh

In this way, the main concept was to value the vestiges and original materials of the existing ruin so that they function as a backdrop for the events center, seeking to build only the essential elements required for the new uses and programs.

Save this picture!
Entremuros Event Center / Triangular - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Arch
© Nico Saieh

The project is integrated into a system of walls, patios, and esplanades that configure interior, extension, and cocktail spaces. Being located among the ruins of the house allowed it to have privileged views over the sector, and in turn, become a recognizable urban landmark for the community.

Save this picture!
Entremuros Event Center / Triangular - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Nico Saieh

The project proposes two large hermetic "wooden bars" that contain the service and administration areas required for an event center. All bathrooms, administrative areas, and support for guests are located in one area, while the other houses the kitchens, warehouses, equipment, and services for suppliers. The recovery of original pavements, reinforcement of perimeter walls, and cleaning of vertical walls of brick and stone were carried out.

Save this picture!
Entremuros Event Center / Triangular - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Nico Saieh

Between the existing walls and these programmatic bars, four exposed reinforced concrete walls are proposed, structurally distributed to reduce deformations in the event of earthquakes. The walls support a large 1,100 m2 suspended steel and wood roof that shades and configures the large events hall.

Save this picture!
Entremuros Event Center / Triangular - Exterior Photography
© Ximena Muñoz
Save this picture!
Entremuros Event Center / Triangular - Image 18 of 20
Floor Plan Roof
Save this picture!
Entremuros Event Center / Triangular - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Nico Saieh

With this, a wide space free of pillars is achieved, with five-meter-high glass enclosures around the entire perimeter, visually “opening” the interior spaces towards the pedestrians and adjacent ruins and geographical environments. In addition, these enclosures contain large mobile glass doors, allowing the space to be naturally ventilated, reducing its demand for air conditioning and connecting the hall with the system of patios at different levels of the area of ruins.

Save this picture!
Entremuros Event Center / Triangular - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Nico Saieh

Thus, the project seeks an articulation between avant-garde architecture and the recovery of patrimonial architecture that witnessed a historical period in Chile. The aim is to, on one hand, clearly differentiate what is new and what is patrimonial; and on the other, that the new elements are respectfully integrated with proportion and scale among the existing ruins.

Save this picture!
Entremuros Event Center / Triangular - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Nico Saieh

The reconstruction of the original floor plan of the house through drawings of masonry walls on the floor of the main hall was part of the project to show the scale and magnitude of the original building that was no longer there.

Save this picture!
Entremuros Event Center / Triangular - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Nico Saieh

The landscaping work was key to the reintegration of the project with its context and to promote the use of original outdoor esplanades as cocktail areas, using native species of low water consumption.

Save this picture!
Entremuros Event Center / Triangular - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Ximena Muñoz

In turn, the lighting from the ground on the walls of the ruins reveals their relevance and weight within the project, in contrast to the transparency and lightness of the hall and its wooden roof.

Save this picture!
Entremuros Event Center / Triangular - Interior Photography, Windows
© Nico Saieh

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Huechuraba, Conchalí, Región Metropolitana, Chile

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Triangular
Office

Materials

StoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureHeritageChile

Materials and Tags

StoneConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureHeritageChile
Cite: "Entremuros Event Center / Triangular" [Centro de eventos Entremuros / Triangular] 14 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/996357/entremuros-event-center-triangular> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags