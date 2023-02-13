Submit a Project Advertise
ROOM Store / Pirca Arquitectura

ROOM Store / Pirca Arquitectura

ROOM Store / Pirca Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Facade, Glass

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Store
Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Architects: Pirca Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  176
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Javier Agustín Rojas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Abeja concept, Duo comunicación, La Europea, Paraná 201, Quadri, Tienda mayor
  • Arquitectos A Cargo : Antonio Florio, Luciano Basso, Gonzalo Charón
  • City : Buenos Aires
  • Country : Argentina
ROOM Store / Pirca Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Facade, Glass
Text description provided by the architects. Not having a defined program our main challenge was to design a space that was able to accommodate different types of programs and that could easily adapt to each one of them. We were interested in the analogy with an art gallery, in which exhibitions are in constant change and transformation.

ROOM Store / Pirca Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Facade
ROOM Store / Pirca Arquitectura - Image 21 of 24
Perspective section
ROOM Store / Pirca Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table
From its beginnings, Room was thought with just one main premise: flexibility. Each and every one of its elements (furniture, lighting, and services) should seek to enhance and exploit this quality.

ROOM Store / Pirca Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Shelving
ROOM Store / Pirca Arquitectura - Image 20 of 24
Perspective section
ROOM Store / Pirca Arquitectura - Interior Photography
The project is located in the Palermo Hollywood neighborhood in Buenos Aires. A neighborhood with a young audience where gastronomic and retail shops prevail. Due to its strategic location within the city, it has recently become a main tourist attraction with intense activity throughout the day. It’s a place where independent designers are settling in order to become relevant in the market.

ROOM Store / Pirca Arquitectura - Interior Photography
ROOM Store / Pirca Arquitectura - Image 17 of 24
First floor plan
ROOM Store / Pirca Arquitectura - Interior Photography
The main space features a double height that aims to serve as a container for a wide variety of activities and exhibitions. When this space is empty its ornamental elements are highlighted, but while it’s in use what grabs the main focus are the displayed elements.

ROOM Store / Pirca Arquitectura - Interior Photography
ROOM Store / Pirca Arquitectura - Image 18 of 24
Second floor plan
ROOM Store / Pirca Arquitectura - Interior Photography
On the upper floor, there is a complementary office space that can work autonomously from the rest of the building. The main office is placed on the terrace to gain privacy. Together with a green outdoor space they create a meeting and leisure space that ends up complementing the whole building scheme. 

ROOM Store / Pirca Arquitectura - Image 19 of 24
Terrace plan

The aesthetic of industrial and raw materials was chosen to merge with the homogeneity and purity of white. Iron, aluminum, and timber are in plain sight producing a contrast with the whiteness of the floor and walls. From the outside, the glass-covered façade features this quality inviting anyone who passes by to stop and contemplate it.

ROOM Store / Pirca Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
The lighting design was considered to be a crucial point for the project. Not only for its functional aspect but also as an ornamental and highlighting element. In this way, we can differentiate between elements with a scenographic porpoise such as the big cube hanging from double height. Those with a general lighting function, such as the linear lights, and those with a highlighting role, such as the central ring and the integrated light on the furniture. 

ROOM Store / Pirca Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Table
In order to accomplish the flexible and contemporary space pursued furniture design was also vital. The equipment should serve as exhibition elements, enhanced by the integrated lights, as well as storage devices. As a result, scaffold-like structures were assembled to provide the possibility to adopt different configurations (exhibition, storage, workstation) depending on the user’s necessity and the different programs that the space can accommodate.

ROOM Store / Pirca Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
