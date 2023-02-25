Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Spectral Bridge House / Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects

Spectral Bridge House / Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects

Spectral Bridge House / Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects - Interior PhotographySpectral Bridge House / Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeSpectral Bridge House / Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects - Interior Photography, Table, ChairSpectral Bridge House / Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects - Interior Photography, Facade, WindowsSpectral Bridge House / Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects - More Images+ 25

Spectral Bridge House / Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Matthew Millman

Text description provided by the architects. A unique collaboration between the architects and an internationally known artist, this house could be called “a vessel for living and art.” The artist, Johannes Girardoni, creates site-specific projects that explore connections between art, design, technology, and architecture. For this site, a narrow lot in an eclectic urban neighborhood about a mile from the beach, he wanted to build a home that would also be an immersive art experience. 

Spectral Bridge House / Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Matthew Millman

Ehrlich, Yanai, and Girardoni collaborated to integrate art and architecture by creating three two-story living blocks. Sensitively scaled to surrounding houses, these monolithic shapes are disrupted by irregular angles and rotated axes.

Spectral Bridge House / Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Matthew Millman
Spectral Bridge House / Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Chair
© Matthew Millman

The upper level is rendered in smooth white stucco while the lower level is clad in charred black shou sugi ban, a technique from eighteenth-century Japan. Lined up in a row, the living areas open to discrete outdoor spaces on both the ground and upper floors, forming multiple decks, gardens, and a pool court. A roof deck above the central volume provides another layer of outdoor space and views out over the neighborhood.

Spectral Bridge House / Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Matthew Millman

The three structures are connected by Girardoni’s artwork Spectral Bridge, which links the first two buildings by a bridge within a glass atrium, and the rear two structures by an exterior bridge. In between the bridges an “art lounge” is situated for colored light and sound baths. Spectral Bridge runs on a program timed to the sunset and sunrise, shifting through color sequences based on a year-long evolution of the spectrum.

Spectral Bridge House / Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects - Exterior Photography, Table
© Matthew Millman
Spectral Bridge House / Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Matthew Millman

Family and visitors experience it from the inside as a series of spaces defined by lines of light, volumes of color, and ambient sound. Viewed from the outside, the bridge reads as a glowing physical volume, a light sculpture that unifies the architecture. 

Spectral Bridge House / Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Matthew Millman

Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects
