Recovery of the Old Manresa Slaughterhouse FUB3 / Manciñeiras/Parés arquitectes associats

Recovery of the Old Manresa Slaughterhouse FUB3 / Manciñeiras/Parés arquitectes associats - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeRecovery of the Old Manresa Slaughterhouse FUB3 / Manciñeiras/Parés arquitectes associats - Exterior Photography, WindowsRecovery of the Old Manresa Slaughterhouse FUB3 / Manciñeiras/Parés arquitectes associats - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail, BeamRecovery of the Old Manresa Slaughterhouse FUB3 / Manciñeiras/Parés arquitectes associats - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairRecovery of the Old Manresa Slaughterhouse FUB3 / Manciñeiras/Parés arquitectes associats - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
University, Historic Preservation
Manresa, Spain
  • Architects: Manciñeiras/Parés arquitectes associats
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  19267 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Isabel Casanova Cornejo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  COM.LED, Ceràmica Cumellas Piezas ceramicas a medida https://www.cumella.cat/, Garden AMPANS, HotPint Solucions SL Dinteles metalicos para aperturas en fachada https://hotpint.com/dinteles-metalicos/, Knauf KNAUF AQUAPANEL® OUTDOOR https://www.knauf.es/productos/placas/cemento/aquapanel-outdor.html, Mosaicos Ubasart, Viroc Investwood Viroc® Cement Bonded Particle Board https://www.investwood.pt/es/viroc/
Recovery of the Old Manresa Slaughterhouse FUB3 / Manciñeiras/Parés arquitectes associats - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Isabel Casanova Cornejo

Text description provided by the architects. The FUB3 University Complex is located inside the former Manresa’s Slaughterhouse, a modernist building built in 1906 based on a project by the architect Ignasi Oms i Ponsa, and which is currently listed with the BCIL (Cultural Asset of Local Interest) distinction in the Catalan Cultural Heritage catalog.

Recovery of the Old Manresa Slaughterhouse FUB3 / Manciñeiras/Parés arquitectes associats - Exterior Photography, Facade, Arch, Arcade
© Isabel Casanova Cornejo

The Complex is part of the University Campus of the Fundació Universitària del Bages (FUB) in Manresa, a small inland city in Catalonia, and hosts classes for Physiotherapy studies. The project includes the refurbishment of 3 out of 4 warehouses of the historic slaughterhouse, as well as the construction of a new volume and the urbanization of the central space. The project is made up of eleven classrooms, two meeting rooms, a gymnasium with a capacity for a hundred people, changing rooms, and a space for offices and work areas for teachers.

Recovery of the Old Manresa Slaughterhouse FUB3 / Manciñeiras/Parés arquitectes associats - Exterior Photography, Windows, Arch, Column
© Isabel Casanova Cornejo
Recovery of the Old Manresa Slaughterhouse FUB3 / Manciñeiras/Parés arquitectes associats - Image 21 of 28
Plan - Ground floor
Recovery of the Old Manresa Slaughterhouse FUB3 / Manciñeiras/Parés arquitectes associats - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Isabel Casanova Cornejo

The project works to restore this historic complex while maintaining the value of its pre-existence and preserving its industrial character of the early 20th century, distinguished by the brick architecture with multiple ornaments on its different facades and its 3 symmetrical warehouses shape.

Recovery of the Old Manresa Slaughterhouse FUB3 / Manciñeiras/Parés arquitectes associats - Interior Photography, Facade, Column, Beam
© Isabel Casanova Cornejo

The intervention strategy was outlined to recover and increase the potential of the naves: first, the main nave is divided vertically into three by a mixed substructure of steel pillars and concrete slabs, the second, the different naves are linked programmatically and formally through a metallic porch.

Recovery of the Old Manresa Slaughterhouse FUB3 / Manciñeiras/Parés arquitectes associats - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail, Beam
© Isabel Casanova Cornejo
Recovery of the Old Manresa Slaughterhouse FUB3 / Manciñeiras/Parés arquitectes associats - Image 24 of 28
Elevation
Recovery of the Old Manresa Slaughterhouse FUB3 / Manciñeiras/Parés arquitectes associats - Interior Photography, Arcade, Column
© Isabel Casanova Cornejo

The access to the main nave takes place through a triple-height space, with a tetragonal shape that makes it possible to identify from the inside the unique assembly of the central part of the historic facade. The staircase, which is enclosed in an irregular polyhedron, takes up part of the space generated by the triple height, giving singularity to the central space and linking the functionality of the refurbishment with the original beauty of the historic building.

Recovery of the Old Manresa Slaughterhouse FUB3 / Manciñeiras/Parés arquitectes associats - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Isabel Casanova Cornejo
Recovery of the Old Manresa Slaughterhouse FUB3 / Manciñeiras/Parés arquitectes associats - Image 25 of 28
Section 01
Recovery of the Old Manresa Slaughterhouse FUB3 / Manciñeiras/Parés arquitectes associats - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Isabel Casanova Cornejo

Another distinctive element of the interior aesthetics of the slaughterhouse is its ceramic plinth, made up of green and orange hydraulic pieces, which contrast with the brick masonry due to their brightness and liveliness. The original ceramic parts have been replaced by new pieces manufactured by Ceràmica Cumella and exclusively done to recreate the original colors of the modernist building.

Recovery of the Old Manresa Slaughterhouse FUB3 / Manciñeiras/Parés arquitectes associats - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Beam
© Isabel Casanova Cornejo

The new partitions are distinguished in their materiality from the original wall structure and enhance the visual continuity of the building through controlled glazed openings. Both the structure and the vertical partitions are materialized in plain, neutral textures, which do not visually overlap with the brick ornaments on the façade. On the other hand, the brutality of the exposed concrete of the new floor slabs matches the patina of the existing structure.

Recovery of the Old Manresa Slaughterhouse FUB3 / Manciñeiras/Parés arquitectes associats - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Isabel Casanova Cornejo

The urbanization of the central space is conditioned by the position of the existing trees. The urbanization of the site is completed by lateral planters and a central piece that formally replicates the insignia of the FUB.

Recovery of the Old Manresa Slaughterhouse FUB3 / Manciñeiras/Parés arquitectes associats - Interior Photography, Chair
© Isabel Casanova Cornejo

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Manresa, Barcelona, Spain

Manciñeiras/Parés arquitectes associats
Office

Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityHistoric PreservationSpain

