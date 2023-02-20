Brick Award 24 Honors International and Outstanding Brick Architecture

Save this picture! Wall house, Vietnam (CTA | Creative Architects, Ho Chi Minh City). Image © Hiroyuki Oki

The Brick Award is an internationally established award that presents outstanding brick architecture from all around the world. Independent architecture critics, experts, architects and developers are invited to submit innovative and creative buildings and other construction works made of clay building materials. The spectrum of applications ranges from building solutions using classic clay blocks, facing bricks and roof tiles to the creative application of clay pavers and ceramic façade panels.

Created by Wienerberger, the Brick Award was launched in 2004 in order to put this natural building material into the spotlight, demonstrating how exciting, exceptional and modern architecture using brick can be. Next year, Wienerberger will present the award for the eleventh time.

Brick Award 24: Focus on future-oriented & sustainable construction

Over the last years, projects have been submitted from all over the world and nominations as well as winners have been chosen using a wide range of manufacturers and brick types in all colors and shapes. In a dialogue with architects, architecture fans and critics, the Award seeks to further strengthen public focus on the aesthetic and functional aspects of this building material.

Save this picture! Musée cantonal des Beaux-Arts Lausanne, Switzerland (Barozzi Veiga Architects, Barcelona). Image © Simon Menges

Save this picture! Leietheater Deinze, Belgium (TRANS architectuur | stedenbouw, Gent; V+ Bureau Vers plus de bien-être, Bruxelles). Image © Stijn Bollaert

Awards are given to projects from around the world that impress due to their innovative design and architectural concept, the skillful and innovative use of bricks, and high quality in terms of the aesthetics, shape and design of the project. In 2022, numerous projects were awarded prizes that offer answers to the challenges of climate change and the use of limited natural resources. The Brick Award 24 will also place a strong focus on sustainable and future-oriented projects. Future-oriented developments include buildings constructed using local materials to reduce waste and energy or building envelopes with green façades. Other solutions are concepts in which existing buildings are not demolished but preserved through conversions and extensions.

The Award, the Jury & the Winners

The award is presented in five categories. An independent jury of experts, who change with every award edition, guarantees an objective selection procedure and selects the winners within five categories including one Grand Prize.

Save this picture! Park Pavilion, Netherlands (Monadnock, Rotterdam & De Zwarte Hond, Rotterdam). Image © Stijn Bollaert

Save this picture! Grattan Court East, Ireland (Ailtireacht, Derek Tynan Architects; Dublin). Image © Barbara Corsico

Wienerberger has no voting rights on the jury decision. The official award ceremony, during which the winners will be announced, will take place in Vienna June 2024.

The categories

Save this picture! Merckt, Netherlands (Powerhouse Company, Rotterdam). Image © Sebastian van Damme

The five categories are as follows (one of which will also be the winner of the Grand Prize):

Sharing public spaces

Feeling at home

Living together

Working together

Building outside the box

How to participate in the Brick Award 24

Save this picture! Kohan Ceram Central Office, Iran (Hooba Design, Tehran). Image © Parham Taghioff

The official submission period began on December 6, 2022 and will be open until March 14, 2023.

The submission criteria are simple: The projects submitted must be built with new and or reused bricks. Special attention will be directed to how the project combines functionality, sustainability, climate resilience and energy efficiency.

Save this picture! Forest House, Mexico (LANZA Atelier, Mexico City). Image © Dane Alonso

Although Wienerberger is the host of the award, it is an independent award and the use of Wienerberger products is no decisive factor for participation. Submitters can be architects, international architecture critics, developers and journalists.

Submit your project here and find all details on the Brick Award 24 here.

In case of questions, please contact Veronika Schuster-Hofinger, Project Manager Brick Award: veronika.schuster-hofinger@wienerberger.com.