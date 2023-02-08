Submit a Project Advertise
Triangle House / React Architects

Triangle House / React Architects

Triangle House / React Architects - Exterior PhotographyTriangle House / React Architects - Exterior Photography, CoastTriangle House / React Architects - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair, PatioTriangle House / React Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeTriangle House / React Architects - More Images+ 22

Houses
Isterni, Greece
  • Architects: React Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  274
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Panagiotis Voumvakis
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Doors & Windoows, Flooring, Jacuzzi, Lighting, PLANTS - NURSERY , Plumbing & Heating supplies, Wood crafts & Cuisine
  • Lead Architects : Natasha Deliyianni, Yiorgos Spiridonos
  • MEP : Nicolaos Christofilakis
  • Lighting Design : HALO LIGHTING
  • Collaborating Architects : Andreas Androulakakis, Tatiana Zanavara
  • Associate Supervisor Architect : Ioannis Vagias
  • Illustrations : Nikoletta Georgopoulou, Sofia Fika
  • Flooring : Christos Gerochristos
  • City : Isterni
  • Country : Greece
Save this picture!
Triangle House / React Architects - Exterior Photography
© Panagiotis Voumvakis

Text description provided by the architects. The ysterni traɪæŋɡəl is in the area of Ysterni on Paros, Cyclades, nearby are the remains of the Vigla phryktoria of Ysterni. It was one of the 11 phryktorias that made up the Tinos- Asia Minor communication network during the Mycenaean era. Following the planning of the phryktories, the residence is placed on the hill of Ysterni. It has a southeast orientation for maximum use of light and protection from the strong northerly winds that characterize the Cycladic Island.

Save this picture!
Triangle House / React Architects - Exterior Photography, Coast
© Panagiotis Voumvakis

The site is triangular, which is sometimes a deterrent factor for the layout of the house due to the sharp and claustrophobic angles. On the contrary, this residence with free floor plans manages to overcome this obstacle and make it the central element of the design. Using also elements of traditional Cycladic architecture, we designed a residence that is fully in harmony with the landscape with the principles of bioclimatic architecture, the goal of which is the smallest footprint of the building in the environment.

Save this picture!
Triangle House / React Architects - Image 24 of 27
Floor Plan

Although it is facing the view, the house has a tranquil interior because it was modeled after Cycladic monasteries. The single building's vast volume is broken up into smaller volumes. In this way, the building and landscape are harmoniously adapted, and the volume of the house is noticeably reduced. Utilizing the courtyard area that connects the several volumes, a single residential complex is built.

Save this picture!
Triangle House / React Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Panagiotis Voumvakis
Save this picture!
Triangle House / React Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Panagiotis Voumvakis
Save this picture!
Triangle House / React Architects - Image 27 of 27
Axonometry

The entrance on the northwest side is marked with interrupted steps which, together with the olive tree, define the central axis around which the residence is being developed. The common spaces are developed on the right side of the axis in a free plan and the private areas are developed on the left, in smaller independent volumes.

Save this picture!
Triangle House / React Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Panagiotis Voumvakis
Save this picture!
Triangle House / React Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Panagiotis Voumvakis

Importance has been given to every morphological element that comes to be added to the building, serving the needs of the modern resident. The design of the openings is combined with the architectural character of the building. The element of repetition and standardization of openings dominates the design. Also, the pergola in the bbq area in turn emphasizes the triangular shape of the building.

Save this picture!
Triangle House / React Architects - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair
© Panagiotis Voumvakis
Save this picture!
Triangle House / React Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Glass, Countertop
© Panagiotis Voumvakis

In conclusion, the triangular arrangement, the modest volumes, the use of stone and wood, and the economy of hard surfaces come to underline the archetypal form of this residence. The landscape architecture is integrated into the project by covering the largest part of the building with vegetation and leaving intact the largest part of the plot that maintains its original vegetation.

Save this picture!
Triangle House / React Architects - Exterior Photography, Chair, Patio
© Panagiotis Voumvakis

Project gallery

Cite: "Triangle House / React Architects" 08 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/996140/triangle-house-react-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

