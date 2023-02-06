Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. TicTacToe House / VDV ARQ

TicTacToe House / VDV ARQ

Save
TicTacToe House / VDV ARQ

TicTacToe House / VDV ARQ - Interior PhotographyTicTacToe House / VDV ARQ - Interior PhotographyTicTacToe House / VDV ARQ - Interior PhotographyTicTacToe House / VDV ARQ - Exterior Photography, FacadeTicTacToe House / VDV ARQ - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Architects: VDV ARQ
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  227
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Federico Cairoli
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
TicTacToe House / VDV ARQ - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Federico Cairoli

Text description provided by the architects. Within a gated community in the northeast of the province of Buenos Aires, Argentina, a plot of rectangular proportion is presented in relation to a heterogeneous built environment.

Save this picture!
TicTacToe House / VDV ARQ - Interior Photography
© Federico Cairoli
Save this picture!
TicTacToe House / VDV ARQ - Image 18 of 24
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
TicTacToe House / VDV ARQ - Interior Photography
© Federico Cairoli

Based on this, the program had to emphasize the search for specific privacy and generate a space of expansion and contemplation, thus the primary investigation of the project focused on the registration and control of the visuals, seeking to close and open the limits of the project, gaining light and avoiding unwanted perspectives, always using the least amount of space and construction resources possible.

Save this picture!
TicTacToe House / VDV ARQ - Interior Photography, Windows
© Federico Cairoli

In this way, the house proposes and encloses within its limits, a conceptual game of TicTacToe, in which each occupied space is in relation to an empty counterpart. This strategy is presented through a continuous roof with alternated holes to achieve gradual, careful lighting and generate atmospheres in each space. A disaggregated unit, the consequence of a system of planes that make up spaces, establishes a game of solids and voids, of positives and negatives.

Save this picture!
TicTacToe House / VDV ARQ - Interior Photography
© Federico Cairoli
Save this picture!
TicTacToe House / VDV ARQ - Image 20 of 24
Axo
Save this picture!
TicTacToe House / VDV ARQ - Interior Photography, Windows
© Federico Cairoli

This dynamic of opaque and transparent occurs in three dimensions: roof, walls, and floor alternate between solid and complete, which is enhanced by the mono-material conformation of the volume. The house is wholly materialized in concrete for its opaque areas and aluminum and glass carpentry for the translucent panels.

Save this picture!
TicTacToe House / VDV ARQ - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Federico Cairoli

The structure merges with the conceptual layout, the house is designed with a massif that gradually empties expressing its forcefulness and consolidating itself in a disparate environment as a counterpoint to the built environment.

Save this picture!
TicTacToe House / VDV ARQ - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Federico Cairoli

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
VDV ARQ
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "TicTacToe House / VDV ARQ" [Casa TaTeTi / VDV ARQ] 06 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/996042/tictactoe-house-vdv-arq> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags