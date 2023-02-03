Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Argentina
  5. M 5605 Housing / Arqtipo

M 5605 Housing / Arqtipo

Save
M 5605 Housing / Arqtipo

M 5605 Housing / Arqtipo - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeM 5605 Housing / Arqtipo - Exterior Photography, FacadeM 5605 Housing / Arqtipo - Interior Photography, GlassM 5605 Housing / Arqtipo - Interior Photography, BrickM 5605 Housing / Arqtipo - More Images+ 35

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Apartments
Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Architects: Arqtipo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  665
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Federico Kulekdjian
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Carpinterías CONSTRUSER ALVEAR, Corblock, Corletto, Corralón Tramontana AST, Domec, FV Ferrum, Micromac, Sanitarios San Martín
  • Architect : Juan Pablo Negro, Martin Giani, Catarina Staric, Belen Canosa, Marcelo Sigrist, Leonardo Pulzoni
  • Project Architect : Lucas Gorroño
  • City : Buenos Aires
  • Country : Argentina
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
M 5605 Housing / Arqtipo - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Federico Kulekdjian

Text description provided by the architects. The M 5606 building questioned us about the possible ways of approaching our design practice. The proposal recognizes the temporal and spatial instances inherent to the project, based on the recognition of the categories of contextualization (between insertion and implementation), configuration (between a material object and the system), and disposition (between what is determined and the indeterminate).

Save this picture!
M 5605 Housing / Arqtipo - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Federico Kulekdjian
Save this picture!
M 5605 Housing / Arqtipo - Image 28 of 40
Floorplan
Save this picture!
M 5605 Housing / Arqtipo - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Federico Kulekdjian

Contextualization. M 5605 is a horizontal property building located in the Villa Urquiza neighborhood with ten functional units, on a small corner lot measuring 8.80 × 12.72 m. It is located in a medium residential fabric, adjacent to the F.F.C.C. Mitre. Multiple contextual relationships are proposed, from incorporating the public space into the interior of its entire ground floor to a single floor. Like the recognition of its pre-existing boundaries, inferring possible relationships and distances from its expansions. In addition, it incorporates the upper setbacks to the envelope in a sensitive way that promotes greater empathy in its environment.

Save this picture!
M 5605 Housing / Arqtipo - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Federico Kulekdjian
Save this picture!
M 5605 Housing / Arqtipo - Image 36 of 40
Elevation
Save this picture!
M 5605 Housing / Arqtipo - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Federico Kulekdjian

Configuration. The building maximizes its constructive capacity, from a mono-material envelope using the Bricko brick from Corblock. In this sense, material experimentation is allowed based on various precise morphological operations (repetition, section, linking) to assume its own complexity, and investigate the encounters, arrangements, modes of union, and fixations with the intention of configuring an atmosphere desired. (light and space in a constant interpellation).

Save this picture!
M 5605 Housing / Arqtipo - Exterior Photography, Brick, Windows, Facade
© Federico Kulekdjian

Save this picture!
M 5605 Housing / Arqtipo - Exterior Photography
© Federico Kulekdjian

The treatment of the expansions as bellows in the perimeters of the façade has the purpose of mitigating the noise and allow to regulate the gradients of privacy, luminosity, and opacity in relation to the exterior.

Save this picture!
M 5605 Housing / Arqtipo - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail
© Federico Kulekdjian
Save this picture!
M 5605 Housing / Arqtipo - Image 30 of 40
Level 2
Save this picture!
M 5605 Housing / Arqtipo - Interior Photography, Glass
© Federico Kulekdjian

Layout. The building is arranged on the ground floor and 6 levels high, proposing a tension between form, space, and matter, based on the search for identity. The housing units investigate new configurative possibilities of living, which allow their adaptability and contemporaneity.

Save this picture!
M 5605 Housing / Arqtipo - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Federico Kulekdjian
Save this picture!
M 5605 Housing / Arqtipo - Image 37 of 40
Axonometric
Save this picture!
M 5605 Housing / Arqtipo - Interior Photography
© Federico Kulekdjian

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Av. Monroe 5606, C1431CBB CABA, Argentina

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Arqtipo
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsArgentina

Materials and Tags

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsArgentina
Cite: "M 5605 Housing / Arqtipo" [Edificio de vivienda M 5605 / Arqtipo] 03 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/995944/m-5605-housing-arqtipo> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags