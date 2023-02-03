M 5605 Housing / Arqtipo

+ 35

Apartments • Buenos Aires, Argentina Architects: Arqtipo

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 665 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Federico Kulekdjian

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Carpinterías CONSTRUSER ALVEAR , Corblock , Corletto , Corralón Tramontana AST , Domec , FV Ferrum , Micromac , Sanitarios San Martín

Architect : Juan Pablo Negro, Martin Giani, Catarina Staric, Belen Canosa, Marcelo Sigrist, Leonardo Pulzoni

Project Architect : Lucas Gorroño

City : Buenos Aires

Country : Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. The M 5606 building questioned us about the possible ways of approaching our design practice. The proposal recognizes the temporal and spatial instances inherent to the project, based on the recognition of the categories of contextualization (between insertion and implementation), configuration (between a material object and the system), and disposition (between what is determined and the indeterminate).

Contextualization. M 5605 is a horizontal property building located in the Villa Urquiza neighborhood with ten functional units, on a small corner lot measuring 8.80 × 12.72 m. It is located in a medium residential fabric, adjacent to the F.F.C.C. Mitre. Multiple contextual relationships are proposed, from incorporating the public space into the interior of its entire ground floor to a single floor. Like the recognition of its pre-existing boundaries, inferring possible relationships and distances from its expansions. In addition, it incorporates the upper setbacks to the envelope in a sensitive way that promotes greater empathy in its environment.

Configuration. The building maximizes its constructive capacity, from a mono-material envelope using the Bricko brick from Corblock. In this sense, material experimentation is allowed based on various precise morphological operations (repetition, section, linking) to assume its own complexity, and investigate the encounters, arrangements, modes of union, and fixations with the intention of configuring an atmosphere desired. (light and space in a constant interpellation).

The treatment of the expansions as bellows in the perimeters of the façade has the purpose of mitigating the noise and allow to regulate the gradients of privacy, luminosity, and opacity in relation to the exterior.

Layout. The building is arranged on the ground floor and 6 levels high, proposing a tension between form, space, and matter, based on the search for identity. The housing units investigate new configurative possibilities of living, which allow their adaptability and contemporaneity.