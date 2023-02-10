Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Ecuador
  5. Operations Within Apartments / Natura Futura Arquitectura

Operations Within Apartments / Natura Futura Arquitectura

Save
Operations Within Apartments / Natura Futura Arquitectura

Operations Within Apartments / Natura Futura Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, Chair, BeamOperations Within Apartments / Natura Futura Arquitectura - Interior Photography, TableOperations Within Apartments / Natura Futura Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, BeamOperations Within Apartments / Natura Futura Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, CountertopOperations Within Apartments / Natura Futura Arquitectura - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Babahoyo, Ecuador
  • Illustrations : Andres Ortega
  • City : Babahoyo
  • Country : Ecuador
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Operations Within Apartments / Natura Futura Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Gianni Di Giuseppe
Save this picture!
Operations Within Apartments / Natura Futura Arquitectura - Image 8 of 28
Save this picture!
Operations Within Apartments / Natura Futura Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Chair
© Gianni Di Giuseppe

Text description provided by the architects. In the last 40 years, the city of Babahoyo, Ecuador, with a population of approximately 150,000 inhabitants, has suffered a significant decrease in the construction of government-supported collective housing in favor of the development of speculative urban models with an economic focus on the outskirts of the city. This and other urban processes have resulted in the continuous deterioration of multi-family blocks, social segregation, the privatization of public space, abandonment of housing units, and an increase in the perception of insecurity.

Save this picture!
Operations Within Apartments / Natura Futura Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Door
© Gianni Di Giuseppe
Save this picture!
Operations Within Apartments / Natura Futura Arquitectura - Image 2 of 28
Save this picture!
Operations Within Apartments / Natura Futura Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Gianni Di Giuseppe

The housing unit: Operación Entre Apartamentos is located on the banks of the river in the urban area, where a young couple had been looking for the opportunity to live in the center of the city. Together they decided to acquire a disused apartment in a collective housing building from the 80s in front of the river. The traditional configuration of the apartment is rigid, with low lighting and the inability to adapt to new needs. The intervention aims to generate a space that houses different opportunities for use, is flexible, and, above all, is transformable. This conceptualizes the use of six operations.

Save this picture!
Operations Within Apartments / Natura Futura Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Table
© Gianni Di Giuseppe
Save this picture!
Operations Within Apartments / Natura Futura Arquitectura - Image 4 of 28
Save this picture!
Operations Within Apartments / Natura Futura Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Table
© Gianni Di Giuseppe

Operations:
Rotation: Turntable (from office desk to dining room expansion).
Sliding: Sliding walls (from the guest room to the living room expansion).
Elevation: Raised counter with pulleys (from the breakfast bar to kitchen expansion).
Foldability: Panels (from the living room to terrace expansion).
Folding: Bed/wardrobe (from the living room to resting space).
Double use: The window is a seat, the railing is a planter, and the recycled wooden trunk is the main lighting element.

Save this picture!
Operations Within Apartments / Natura Futura Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Beam
© Gianni Di Giuseppe
Save this picture!
Operations Within Apartments / Natura Futura Arquitectura - Image 6 of 28
Save this picture!
Operations Within Apartments / Natura Futura Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© Gianni Di Giuseppe

The mechanisms of each operation were built based on trial and error, in situ. Using local artisanal techniques and labor; thus configured with materials from the Ecuadorian coast, such as plant fibers, wood, textiles, and pottery from the site.

Save this picture!
Operations Within Apartments / Natura Futura Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Table
© Gianni Di Giuseppe

The objective is to explore new possibilities of inhabiting from the point of view of contemporary realities; ranging from the requirements of a university student to a large family. In this sense, the use of spaces evolves due to the actions and needs of those who inhabit them. Thus, a flexible, adaptable, and convertible perspective is maintained that reflects what the space already has.

Save this picture!
Operations Within Apartments / Natura Futura Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Gianni Di Giuseppe
Save this picture!
Operations Within Apartments / Natura Futura Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows
© Gianni Di Giuseppe

Collective effects. Collective habitability processes are complex, architecture is one of the tools to improve the conditions of a disconnected, dysfunctional, and unsafe community. While the intervention in the apartment began in March 2022, today the operations have been extended due to neighborhood motivation, towards the renovation of part of the enclosure and the generation of a family business on the ground floor. It also sparked the collective decision to paint the facades and communal areas of one of the four buildings in the block. Currently, a neighborhood chat has been set up, where future interventions are planned together.

Save this picture!
Operations Within Apartments / Natura Futura Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© Gianni Di Giuseppe

The renovation revalues disused spaces through small actionable operations that transform ways of living, from the housing unit to the community of the building; revitalizing urban centers and seeking to generate the appropriate scenario so that new forms of collectivity are possible.

Save this picture!
Operations Within Apartments / Natura Futura Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Facade, Balcony
© Gianni Di Giuseppe
Save this picture!
Operations Within Apartments / Natura Futura Arquitectura - Image 10 of 28
Save this picture!
Operations Within Apartments / Natura Futura Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Gianni Di Giuseppe

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Babahoyo, Ecuador

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Natura Futura Arquitectura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsEcuador
Cite: "Operations Within Apartments / Natura Futura Arquitectura" [Operación entre apartamentos / Natura Futura Arquitectura] 10 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/995935/operations-within-apartments-natura-futura-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags