Aesthetics and Durability: Ideas for Exterior Cladding

The backyards, outdoor areas usually located at the back of the lot, are spaces dedicated to rest, entertainment and family interaction. Its setting is essential to guarantee the warmth and comfort we seek in our homes. At the same time, as they are areas exposed to rain, sun and, sometimes, snow, they also need to have resistant, durable and easy-to-maintain materials.

One of the elements responsible for the ambiance of the external areas is the wall cladding materials. There is a wide variety of possibilities available on the market, with the most diverse characteristics, which can be rustic or polished, natural or synthetic, colored or neutral, etc. It is interesting that the outer cladding material corresponds to the design of the rest of the house. It is also possible to escape the traditional plaster with paint, taking a chance on industrialized materials such as metal plates or abusing natural and organic elements such as timber or stone.

Check out some ideas for exterior cladding materials:

0 to 150 LVL House / i2a Architects Studio. Image © Running Studios

Bê House / SMG Arquitectos. Image © João Guimarães

Casas Wander / Wander Housing. Image © Attilio Fiumarella

Guaimbê House / Schuchovski Arquitetura. Image © Eduardo Macarios

Dolmenic House / TURTLE Architects. Image © Lee Gangseok

Enclosure House / Design Ni Dukaan. Image © The Fishy Project

QBN House / Pardo. Image © José Campos

Marinho da Serra House / Vazio S/A. Image © Daniel Mansur

House in San Nazzaro / Wespi de Meuron Romeo architects. Image © Giacomo Albo architect/photographer

Once Upon a Time in the Perche House / Java Architecture. Image © Caroline Dethier

Alojamento de São Sebastião / Tiago do Vale Arquitectos. Image © João Morgado