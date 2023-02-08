Submit a Project Advertise
World
Aesthetics and Durability: Ideas for Exterior Cladding

Aesthetics and Durability: Ideas for Exterior Cladding
  Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

The backyards, outdoor areas usually located at the back of the lot, are spaces dedicated to rest, entertainment and family interaction. Its setting is essential to guarantee the warmth and comfort we seek in our homes. At the same time, as they are areas exposed to rain, sun and, sometimes, snow, they also need to have resistant, durable and easy-to-maintain materials.

Aesthetics and Durability: Ideas for Exterior Cladding - Image 2 of 15Aesthetics and Durability: Ideas for Exterior Cladding - Image 3 of 15Aesthetics and Durability: Ideas for Exterior Cladding - Image 4 of 15Aesthetics and Durability: Ideas for Exterior Cladding - Image 5 of 15Aesthetics and Durability: Ideas for Exterior Cladding - More Images+ 10

One of the elements responsible for the ambiance of the external areas is the wall cladding materials. There is a wide variety of possibilities available on the market, with the most diverse characteristics, which can be rustic or polished, natural or synthetic, colored or neutral, etc. It is interesting that the outer cladding material corresponds to the design of the rest of the house. It is also possible to escape the traditional plaster with paint, taking a chance on industrialized materials such as metal plates or abusing natural and organic elements such as timber or stone.

Check out some ideas for exterior cladding materials:

Concrete Block: House Be / a2o architecten

Masonry With Plaster: Bê House / SMG Arquitectos

Aesthetics and Durability: Ideas for Exterior Cladding - Image 12 of 15
Bê House / SMG Arquitectos. Image © João Guimarães

Mirrored Glass: Casas Wander / Wander Housing

Aesthetics and Durability: Ideas for Exterior Cladding - Image 11 of 15
Casas Wander / Wander Housing. Image © Attilio Fiumarella

Vegetation: Guaimbê House / Schuchovski Arquitetura

Aesthetics and Durability: Ideas for Exterior Cladding - Image 6 of 15
Guaimbê House / Schuchovski Arquitetura. Image © Eduardo Macarios

Smooth Concrete: Dolmenic House / TURTLE Architects

Aesthetics and Durability: Ideas for Exterior Cladding - Image 13 of 15
Dolmenic House / TURTLE Architects. Image © Lee Gangseok

Slatted Concrete: Enclosure House / Design Ni Dukaan

Aesthetics and Durability: Ideas for Exterior Cladding - Image 8 of 15
Enclosure House / Design Ni Dukaan. Image © The Fishy Project

Natural Stone: QBN House / Pardo

Aesthetics and Durability: Ideas for Exterior Cladding - Image 10 of 15
QBN House / Pardo. Image © José Campos

Bamboo: Marinho da Serra House / Vazio S/A

Aesthetics and Durability: Ideas for Exterior Cladding - Image 5 of 15
Marinho da Serra House / Vazio S/A. Image © Daniel Mansur

Exposed Concrete: House in San Nazzaro / Wespi de Meuron Romeo architects

Aesthetics and Durability: Ideas for Exterior Cladding - Image 4 of 15
House in San Nazzaro / Wespi de Meuron Romeo architects. Image © Giacomo Albo architect/photographer

Massive Wood: Once Upon a Time in the Perche House / Java Architecture

Aesthetics and Durability: Ideas for Exterior Cladding - Image 3 of 15
Once Upon a Time in the Perche House / Java Architecture. Image © Caroline Dethier

Ceramic Coating: Alojamento de São Sebastião / Tiago do Vale Arquitectos

Aesthetics and Durability: Ideas for Exterior Cladding - Image 2 of 15
Alojamento de São Sebastião / Tiago do Vale Arquitectos. Image © João Morgado

Hollow Elements: 0 to 150 LVL House / i2a Architects Studio

Metal Sheet: House in Praia Grande / Atelier Data

Aesthetics and Durability: Ideas for Exterior Cladding - Image 9 of 15
House in Praia Grande / Atelier Data. Image © Richard John Seymour

