Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Adaptive Reuse
  4. United States
  5. Building 12 / Perkins and Will

Building 12 / Perkins and Will

Save
Building 12 / Perkins and Will

Building 12 / Perkins and Will - Exterior PhotographyBuilding 12 / Perkins and Will - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeBuilding 12 / Perkins and Will - Interior Photography, Stairs, BeamBuilding 12 / Perkins and Will - Interior Photography, BeamBuilding 12 / Perkins and Will - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Adaptive Reuse, Market
San Francisco, United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Building 12 / Perkins and Will - Exterior Photography
© Bruce Damonte

Text description provided by the architects. Built in 1941, the renovation of Building 12 is envisioned as a vibrant community gathering and event space that is integral and connected to the landscape and overall site offering spectacular views of the San Francisco Bay and the city.

Save this picture!
Building 12 / Perkins and Will - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Bruce Damonte
Save this picture!
Building 12 / Perkins and Will - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Bruce Damonte

The design of Building 12 welcomes visitors to the grand market hall via three colossal red portals and fully operable window walls along key facades to provide maximum porosity between the interior market hall and the surrounding pedestrian plazas and streets. While the ground floor and new mezzanine are open to the public, the new second level will house artisan and maker studios and the former Mold Loft on the upper floor will be designed for the workplace. The main emphasis of the Building 12 experience will be a celebration of local making and manufacturing which engages the public in the act of manufacturing.

Save this picture!
Building 12 / Perkins and Will - Interior Photography, Beam
© Bruce Damonte
Save this picture!
Building 12 / Perkins and Will - Image 21 of 32

History. Originally built in 1941, Building 12 was used for the cutting and forming of steel plates for ship hulls. In keeping with its historic use, the future Building 12 experience will be a celebration of local making and manufacturing that engages the public in the process of manufacturing while providing retail opportunities and event space for public and private events. The Makers Market Hall is envisioned to be a hub for local manufacturers and artisans to create their products onsite and to have an exciting public space to showcase their wares.

Save this picture!
Building 12 / Perkins and Will - Interior Photography, Beam
© Bruce Damonte

Building Lift. Long before the Pier 70 project began, developer Brookfield Properties and the Port of San Francisco determined that the new neighborhood to be built here must address a 100-year projected sea level rise and that Building 12, which once housed the fabrication and cutting of steel sheets for the hulls of the ships built at Pier 70, is a significant historic resource. For the Building 12 design team, these two requirements set forth a design journey that is most certainly innovative and, in some ways, backward.

Save this picture!
Building 12 / Perkins and Will - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam
© Bruce Damonte
Save this picture!
Building 12 / Perkins and Will - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Steel
© Bruce Damonte

For new construction, one would simply set the new first-floor level at the new grade, however, for an existing building, such as Building 12, this decision presented a conundrum. Once the new site grades were complete, the existing first floor would reside some 10 feet below ground. In a move ill-fitting for the faint-hearted, it was decided that Building 12 would be lifted along with the site.

Save this picture!
Building 12 / Perkins and Will - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam, Windows, Chair
© Bruce Damonte

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:San Francisco, CA, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Perkins and Will
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseCommercial ArchitectureMarketUnited States
Cite: "Building 12 / Perkins and Will" 03 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/995903/building-12-perkins-and-will> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags