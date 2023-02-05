Siten Salon / SIDES CORE

+ 13

Spatial Design : Sohei Arao

Logo And Graphic Design : Sumiko Arao

City : Osaka

Country : Japan

Text description provided by the architects. Tilts on two axes create a symbolic mirror.

With hair design, you can "change your perspective, change your life"

To symbolize that concept, I designed this multi-faceted mirror set to create a spatial experience that changes perceptions by shifting perspectives. Mirrors gave mutually contradictory tilts that provide privacy for four seats by making it harder for lines of sight to cross, even between adjacent seats.

In contrast to the linear design of the mirrors, the existing wall surfaces of the building's frame are composed of curves, and the new partitions blend into the space by adopting the same curves as their motif. The relaxing personal eyecare room is installed behind a slit in the curved wall. The curved wall, which catches natural light from the full-height windows to produce a soft, rich expression, is reflected in the solid mirror set, together with the curtains, which are treated with thin vapor-deposited silver foil.

Despite being on the fourth floor, the end face of the mirror set, shaped by its skewed axes, is visible from the intersection on the avenue. Serving as the symbol of the salon, it also resonates with the logo, which symbolizes perspective, the field of view, and viewpoint.

The comfort created by subtle shifts of perspective, and the space projected by the rich background in the mirrors, are worth experiencing.