World
Siten Salon / SIDES CORE

Siten Salon / SIDES CORE

Siten Salon / SIDES CORE - Interior Photography, Living Room

Wellness Interiors
Osaka, Japan

Siten Salon / SIDES CORE - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Takumi Ota

Text description provided by the architects. Tilts on two axes create a symbolic mirror. 

With hair design, you can "change your perspective, change your life"


Siten Salon / SIDES CORE - Interior Photography
© Takumi Ota

Siten Salon / SIDES CORE - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Takumi Ota

To symbolize that concept, I designed this multi-faceted mirror set to create a spatial experience that changes perceptions by shifting perspectives. Mirrors gave mutually contradictory tilts that provide privacy for four seats by making it harder for lines of sight to cross, even between adjacent seats.


Siten Salon / SIDES CORE - Interior Photography
© Takumi Ota

Siten Salon / SIDES CORE - Image 17 of 18
Plan

Siten Salon / SIDES CORE - Interior Photography, Table
© Takumi Ota

In contrast to the linear design of the mirrors, the existing wall surfaces of the building's frame are composed of curves, and the new partitions blend into the space by adopting the same curves as their motif. The relaxing personal eyecare room is installed behind a slit in the curved wall. The curved wall, which catches natural light from the full-height windows to produce a soft, rich expression, is reflected in the solid mirror set, together with the curtains, which are treated with thin vapor-deposited silver foil.


Siten Salon / SIDES CORE - Interior Photography, Chair
© Takumi Ota

Siten Salon / SIDES CORE - Interior Photography, Column, Beam
© Takumi Ota

Despite being on the fourth floor, the end face of the mirror set, shaped by its skewed axes, is visible from the intersection on the avenue. Serving as the symbol of the salon, it also resonates with the logo, which symbolizes perspective, the field of view, and viewpoint.


Siten Salon / SIDES CORE - Image 18 of 18
Mirror Diagram

Siten Salon / SIDES CORE - Interior Photography
© Takumi Ota

The comfort created by subtle shifts of perspective, and the space projected by the rich background in the mirrors, are worth experiencing.


Siten Salon / SIDES CORE - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows
© Takumi Ota

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Edobori, Nishi Ward, Osaka, 550-0002, Japan

About this office
SIDES CORE
Material

Concrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsWellness InteriorsJapan

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Siten Salon / SIDES CORE" 05 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/995883/siten-salon-sides-core> ISSN 0719-8884

