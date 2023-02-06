Using Mirrors to Extend and Transform Interiors

Save this picture! Paulicéia Apartment / Ricardo Abreu Arquitetos. Image © Renato Navarro

One of the most common decorative objects in projects, mirrors have existed since the Badarian civilization, around 4,000 BC. With several transformations in its material and manufacture, the mirror is a decorative object and can also serve as a design strategy.

+ 12

The first mirrors found are personal objects made manually by polishing metals such as copper or silver. During the Middle Ages, mirrors were made from a mercury solution and a sheet of glass. Today, mirrors are manufactured industrially from a chemical solution using silver as a base. Their industrialization allowed them to gain larger dimensions and other functions beyond being an object of personal use, being able to be used in industry, science and architecture.

In architecture, mirrors were a decorative element in palaces and ma. Still, the object remained as a rigid plate that could be applied to a wall, almost as a covering. Nowadays, interior architecture revisits the mirror as a decorative object, taking advantage of it in inventive ways, often to convey a feeling of amplitude in spaces.

Save this picture! Apartamento Oscar / Vinícia Brandão Arquitetura - 12. Image © Carolina Mossin

Save this picture! Apartamento EPIC / flipê arquitetura - 28. Image © Carolina Lacaz

Save this picture! Villa Deca / Studio Guilherme Torres. Image © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Save this picture! SERtão Portinari Installation / Nildo José. Image © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Save this picture! Apartamento PM / Bossa Arquitetura - 9. Image © Julia Ribeiro

Save this picture! Apartamento NHO / VOA Arquitetura. Image © Luiza Ananias

Save this picture! Paulicéia Apartment / Ricardo Abreu Arquitetos. Image © Renato Navarro

Save this picture! FAUNO HOUSE / Leo Shehtman Arquitetura e Design- 28. Image © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Save this picture! Apartamento RG / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos. Image © Ilana Bessler

Save this picture! Bar INFINI / FUTURA ESTUDIO. Image © Manuel Sá

Save this picture! Apartamento Leblon / Natália Lemos + Paula Pupo. Image © MCA Estúdio / Juliano Colodeti

Save this picture! Ortho Apartment / TAU Arquitetos - 4. Image © Pedro Napolitano Prata

Save this picture! [meu.coração.queima] / Jeferson Branco Arquitetura. Image © Lio Simas

Save this picture! Urban Cabin / Studio Marcio Michaluá. Image © Victor Affaro