  3. Using Mirrors to Extend and Transform Interiors

Save
One of the most common decorative objects in projects, mirrors have existed since the Badarian civilization, around 4,000 BC. With several transformations in its material and manufacture, the mirror is a decorative object and can also serve as a design strategy.

Using Mirrors to Extend and Transform Interiors - Image 2 of 17Using Mirrors to Extend and Transform Interiors - Image 3 of 17Using Mirrors to Extend and Transform Interiors - Image 4 of 17Using Mirrors to Extend and Transform Interiors - Image 5 of 17Using Mirrors to Extend and Transform Interiors - More Images+ 12

The first mirrors found are personal objects made manually by polishing metals such as copper or silver. During the Middle Ages, mirrors were made from a mercury solution and a sheet of glass. Today, mirrors are manufactured industrially from a chemical solution using silver as a base. Their industrialization allowed them to gain larger dimensions and other functions beyond being an object of personal use, being able to be used in industry, science and architecture.

In architecture, mirrors were a decorative element in palaces and ma. Still, the object remained as a rigid plate that could be applied to a wall, almost as a covering. Nowadays, interior architecture revisits the mirror as a decorative object, taking advantage of it in inventive ways, often to convey a feeling of amplitude in spaces.

Apartamento M+J / Arq. Simplifica

Using Mirrors to Extend and Transform Interiors - Image 8 of 17
Apartamento M+J / Arq. Simplifica. Image © Yuri Panichi

Apartamento Oscar / Vinícia Brandão Arquitetura

Using Mirrors to Extend and Transform Interiors - Image 13 of 17
Apartamento Oscar / Vinícia Brandão Arquitetura - 12. Image © Carolina Mossin

Apartamento EPIC / flipê arquitetura

Using Mirrors to Extend and Transform Interiors - Image 5 of 17
Apartamento EPIC / flipê arquitetura - 28. Image © Carolina Lacaz

Villa Deca / Studio Guilherme Torres

Using Mirrors to Extend and Transform Interiors - Image 11 of 17
Villa Deca / Studio Guilherme Torres. Image © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

SERtão Portinari Installation / Nildo José

Using Mirrors to Extend and Transform Interiors - Image 15 of 17
SERtão Portinari Installation / Nildo José. Image © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Apartamento PM / Bossa Arquitetura

Using Mirrors to Extend and Transform Interiors - Image 10 of 17
Apartamento PM / Bossa Arquitetura - 9. Image © Julia Ribeiro

Apartamento NHO / VOA Arquitetura

Using Mirrors to Extend and Transform Interiors - Image 6 of 17
Apartamento NHO / VOA Arquitetura. Image © Luiza Ananias

Paulicéia Apartment / Ricardo Abreu Arquitetos

Using Mirrors to Extend and Transform Interiors - Image 17 of 17
Paulicéia Apartment / Ricardo Abreu Arquitetos. Image © Renato Navarro

FAUNO HOUSE – CASA COR 2019 / Leo Shehtman Arquitetura e Design

Using Mirrors to Extend and Transform Interiors - Image 16 of 17
FAUNO HOUSE / Leo Shehtman Arquitetura e Design- 28. Image © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Apartamento RG / Pascali Semerdjian Arquiteto

Using Mirrors to Extend and Transform Interiors - Image 14 of 17
Apartamento RG / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos. Image © Ilana Bessler

Bar INFINI / FUTURA ESTUDIO

Using Mirrors to Extend and Transform Interiors - Image 12 of 17
Bar INFINI / FUTURA ESTUDIO. Image © Manuel Sá

Apartamento Leblon / Natália Lemos + Paula Pupo

Using Mirrors to Extend and Transform Interiors - Image 2 of 17
Apartamento Leblon / Natália Lemos + Paula Pupo. Image © MCA Estúdio / Juliano Colodeti

Ortho Apartment / TAU Arquitetos

Using Mirrors to Extend and Transform Interiors - Image 9 of 17
Ortho Apartment / TAU Arquitetos - 4. Image © Pedro Napolitano Prata

[meu.coração.queima] / Jeferson Branco Arquitetura

Using Mirrors to Extend and Transform Interiors - Image 3 of 17
[meu.coração.queima] / Jeferson Branco Arquitetura. Image © Lio Simas

Urban Cabin / Studio Marcio Michaluá

Using Mirrors to Extend and Transform Interiors - Image 7 of 17
Urban Cabin / Studio Marcio Michaluá. Image © Victor Affaro

La Vida Residencial Building / Todos Arquitetura

Using Mirrors to Extend and Transform Interiors - Image 4 of 17
La Vida Residencial Building / Todos Arquitetura - 2. Image © Alexandre Disaro

About this author
Giovana Martino
Author

Cite: Martino, Giovana. "Using Mirrors to Extend and Transform Interiors" [Usando espelhos para ampliar e transformar os espaços internos] 06 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/995865/using-mirrors-to-extend-and-transform-interiors> ISSN 0719-8884

