Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. DOKUBO+ EL AMIGO House Expansion / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects

DOKUBO+ EL AMIGO House Expansion / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects

Save
DOKUBO+ EL AMIGO House Expansion / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects

DOKUBO+ EL AMIGO House Expansion / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Exterior Photography, WindowsDOKUBO+ EL AMIGO House Expansion / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, BeamDOKUBO+ EL AMIGO House Expansion / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Beam, WindowsDOKUBO+ EL AMIGO House Expansion / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Interior Photography, Beam, HandrailDOKUBO+ EL AMIGO House Expansion / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Renovation, Extension
Fukuyama, Japan
  • Project Team : Tomomi Ishibashi
  • City : Fukuyama
  • Country : Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
DOKUBO+ EL AMIGO House Expansion / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Kenta Hasegawa

Text description provided by the architects. This residence is located on one of many islands scattered across the Seto Inland Sea. The main house, tearoom, guest quarters, and dining room in different designs are arranged from top to bottom on a slope overlooking the Seto Inland Sea to the south.

Save this picture!
DOKUBO+ EL AMIGO House Expansion / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
DOKUBO+ EL AMIGO House Expansion / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Kenta Hasegawa

Various people, including the owner's family and friends, frequently visit the house. This time, we built a guesthouse for children and a pub “EL AMIGO” for adults to play after dinner, slightly downhill from the main house.

Save this picture!
DOKUBO+ EL AMIGO House Expansion / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Exterior Photography
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
DOKUBO+ EL AMIGO House Expansion / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Image 32 of 33
Plan and Section
Save this picture!
DOKUBO+ EL AMIGO House Expansion / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Exterior Photography, Coast
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
DOKUBO+ EL AMIGO House Expansion / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Interior Photography, Beam, Handrail
© Kenta Hasegawa

This hillside is shaped like a slope rising gently counterclockwise. The owner is adding new buildings along it, while the buildings we designed stand slightly away from the trajectory, down to the south. We positioned them to avoid obstructing the view of the Setouchi landscape from the existing buildings.

Save this picture!
DOKUBO+ EL AMIGO House Expansion / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Interior Photography, Sink, Windows, Countertop
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
DOKUBO+ EL AMIGO House Expansion / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Interior Photography, Door
© Kenta Hasegawa

Inspired by the image of shukubo (accommodations operated by temples and shrines,) we designed the guesthouse under the name of "dokubo" (solitary quarters) as a place for children to disconnect from this world and return to their solitude. It has five sleeping units a shower and a toilet and sits in front of the main house's dining room, where they have their meals. The roof is aligned with the floor level of the dining room to avoid blocking the view of the sea from the dining room. A spiral staircase facing the sea leads down from the dining room to the lower floor and descends to the approach to the solitary quarters as if going underground. Upon entering the quarters, one encounters a panoramic view of the Seto Inland Sea, and the front door to each room is a window that automatically swings up and down at the touch of a button. It is a place to confront solitude while facing the sea.

Save this picture!
DOKUBO+ EL AMIGO House Expansion / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
DOKUBO+ EL AMIGO House Expansion / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Image 31 of 33
Layout
Save this picture!
DOKUBO+ EL AMIGO House Expansion / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Beam, Windows
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
DOKUBO+ EL AMIGO House Expansion / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Beam
© Kenta Hasegawa

We designed the pub “EL AMIGO” like a hole in the ground to enjoy nightly drinks in a cozy atmosphere around a table with the host. In the daytime, gentle light, reminiscent of light passing through shoji screens, filters in through the FRP roof. One can open the window to enjoy a panoramic view of the sea from here as well, which is a perfect setting for holding tea ceremonies in the ryurei (standing) style.

Save this picture!
DOKUBO+ EL AMIGO House Expansion / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Kenta Hasegawa

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Schemata Architects
Office
Jo Nagasaka
Office

Materials

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationExtensionJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationExtensionJapan
Cite: "DOKUBO+ EL AMIGO House Expansion / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects" 02 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/995792/dokubo-plus-el-amigo-house-expansion-jo-nagasaka-plus-schemata-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags