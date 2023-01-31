Tiny Green Spaces in Brazilian Apartments

Save this picture! Apartamento da Lua / COTA760. Image: © Cris Farhat

One plant makes all the difference with its color, texture, movements, and the celebration of its flowering. The green inside the homes offers several benefits. However, besides knowing which species are easier to grow, looking for more effective ways to blend the plants with the room can enhance the spatial experience. That is why we've selected some tips for placing the vases and planters around the house (or not).

Looking Around

Nobody likes a monotonous environment. One way to avoid this is to set a pace for the eyes to travel through the room, using colors, textures, furniture and, of course, plants. By adding them at a higher level, for example, instead of keeping our view at eye level or down, where most of the furniture usually is, it gains an attraction to look for other angles of the space filled with green.

Apartamento Oscar / Vinícia Brandão Arquitetura. Image: © Carolina Mossin

Creating Focus

If the idea is to create a background or a focal point, concentrating the vegetation on a single wall or corner of the room can be a good solution.

Apartamento Praça da República / Sabiá Arquitetos + Pianca Arquitetura. Image: © Pedro Vannucchi

Apartamento Vila Buarque / Balaio Arquitetura. Image: © Julia Novoa

Composing With Other Elements

The ways to compose the greenery in the room are endless. Besides the wide range of possibilities that botanical species provide with different heights, leaf shapes and flower colors, it is possible to play with the vases' height and materials. Light sources can also add contrasting textures, and the possibilities are unlimited.

Paulicéia Apartment / Ricardo Abreu Arquitetos. Image: © Renato Navarro

Apartamento 501 / TRPC Arquitetos. Image: © Manuel Sá

Filling the Shelves

Not everybody has a vast library to fill their shelves. A good idea is to fill them up with potted plants. The different levels can make the room more playful and enjoyable.

Apartment General Artigas / Castro Cyon Arquitetas. Image: © Sambacine

Apartamento WA / Estúdio Oficina. Image: © Igor Ribeiro

Transition Between Outside and Inside

A balcony with plants, which can be suspended, so they do not occupy the floor area, or planters on the parapet can be a good choice for those who want a direct connection with the outdoors.

Apartamento Cônego / Espacial Arquitetos. Image: © Maura Mello

Vertical Garden

Broader than just a focus, the green walls are composed of vertical gardens that occupy the entire surface. Whether to frame a view or bring a prominent plan into the environment, they can be made with steel cables or modular systems that allow planting and maintenance.