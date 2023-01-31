Submit a Project Advertise
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023
Tottori Takahama Café / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Exterior Photography, FacadeTottori Takahama Café / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Exterior PhotographyTottori Takahama Café / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Interior Photography, Chair, Stairs, Beam, HandrailTottori Takahama Café / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Exterior Photography, Beam, ForestTottori Takahama Café / Kengo Kuma & Associates - More Images+ 10

Coffee Shop, Installations & Structures
Tottori, Japan
Tottori Takahama Café / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Kawasumi-Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office

Text description provided by the architects. We designed an observatory/café that overlooks the Tottori Sand Dunes, using wood abundantly in a hybrid structure of cross-laminated timber and reinforced concrete.

Tottori Takahama Café / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Exterior Photography
© Kawasumi-Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office
Tottori Takahama Café / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Image 14 of 15
Section
Tottori Takahama Café / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Exterior Photography, Wood, Facade
© Kawasumi-Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office

Envisioned as a “staircase to the sky,” the cross-laminated timber exterior provides a warm texture that blends in with the surrounding sand dunes.

Tottori Takahama Café / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Exterior Photography, Beam, Forest
© Kawasumi-Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office

As an homage to Tottori, which is well-known for folk crafts (“Mingei”) culture, interior elements incorporate local craftsmanship. Chairs are designed with cross-laminated timber, while light pendants are made of Washi paper sprinkled with local sand.

Tottori Takahama Café / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Interior Photography, Chair, Stairs, Beam, Handrail
© Kawasumi-Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office
Tottori Takahama Café / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Image 11 of 15
Plan - Ground Floor
Tottori Takahama Café / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Interior Photography, Chair
© Kawasumi-Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office

The bathroom sinks are made by Nakai-gama, a Tottori Mingei pottery workshop, which uses a beautiful combination of green and black glazing.

Tottori Takahama Café / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Exterior Photography
© Kawasumi-Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office

Address:2164 Fukubechō Yuyama, Tottori, 689-0105, Japan

Kengo Kuma & Associates
Wood

"Tottori Takahama Café / Kengo Kuma & Associates" 31 Jan 2023. ArchDaily.

