Tottori Takahama Café / Kengo Kuma & Associates

-
Architects: Kengo Kuma & Associates
- Area : 199 m²
- Year : 2022
-
Photographs :Kawasumi-Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office
-
-
- Design Team : Minoru Yokoo, Taichi Kuma, Hirono Yamamoto, Yoo Shiho
- Other Collaborator : Daiwa Kensetsu
- Cooperation : Taisei Corporation
- Facility : Taisei Corporation
- City : Tottori
- Country : Japan
Text description provided by the architects. We designed an observatory/café that overlooks the Tottori Sand Dunes, using wood abundantly in a hybrid structure of cross-laminated timber and reinforced concrete.
Envisioned as a “staircase to the sky,” the cross-laminated timber exterior provides a warm texture that blends in with the surrounding sand dunes.
As an homage to Tottori, which is well-known for folk crafts (“Mingei”) culture, interior elements incorporate local craftsmanship. Chairs are designed with cross-laminated timber, while light pendants are made of Washi paper sprinkled with local sand.
The bathroom sinks are made by Nakai-gama, a Tottori Mingei pottery workshop, which uses a beautiful combination of green and black glazing.