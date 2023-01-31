Tottori Takahama Café / Kengo Kuma & Associates

+ 10

Design Team : Minoru Yokoo, Taichi Kuma, Hirono Yamamoto, Yoo Shiho

Other Collaborator : Daiwa Kensetsu

Cooperation : Taisei Corporation

Facility : Taisei Corporation

City : Tottori

Country : Japan

Text description provided by the architects. We designed an observatory/café that overlooks the Tottori Sand Dunes, using wood abundantly in a hybrid structure of cross-laminated timber and reinforced concrete.

Envisioned as a “staircase to the sky,” the cross-laminated timber exterior provides a warm texture that blends in with the surrounding sand dunes.

As an homage to Tottori, which is well-known for folk crafts (“Mingei”) culture, interior elements incorporate local craftsmanship. Chairs are designed with cross-laminated timber, while light pendants are made of Washi paper sprinkled with local sand.

The bathroom sinks are made by Nakai-gama, a Tottori Mingei pottery workshop, which uses a beautiful combination of green and black glazing.