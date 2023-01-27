Submit a Project Advertise
Houses / Unemori Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsHouses / Unemori Architects - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows, CourtyardHouses / Unemori Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Wood, Beam, ChairHouses / Unemori Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Beam, Facade, Chair, WindowsHouses / Unemori Architects - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
  • Curtains : Studio Onder de Linde
  • General Contractor  : Sanryo General Contracting
  • Furniture Contractor : STILLE
  • Country : Japan
Houses / Unemori Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Kai Nakamura

Text description provided by the architects. There are two houses in a quiet residential area with verdant greenery. One is my own house, and the other is my sister-in-law`s family. While the two families wanted to live independently, they also wished to support one another and desired to establish a common space such as a garden and atelier to enjoy a lifestyle that allows for a sense of expansion that is difficult to achieve as a single household. 

Houses / Unemori Architects - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows, Courtyard
© Kai Nakamura
Houses / Unemori Architects - Image 15 of 21
Plan - Ground Floor
Houses / Unemori Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Wood, Beam, Chair
© Kai Nakamura

We divided a piece of land in the longitudinal direction and built a narrow house on each side. Between the two houses is an alley that is about 16 meters long and 1.8 meters wide and acts as an approach to the two houses. The alley is a passage garden and a buffer zone that helps to maintain an appropriate distance between the two families. 

Houses / Unemori Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Chair, Beam
© Kai Nakamura
Houses / Unemori Architects - Image 17 of 21
Section - House A
Houses / Unemori Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Door
© Kai Nakamura

With a tent that expands above plants and a water basin, the alley allows members of each family to come and go directly without having to enter through their respective entrances. This space aims to be a vague intermediary zone that acts as part of the interior while also belonging to the outdoors. 

Houses / Unemori Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Kai Nakamura
Houses / Unemori Architects - Image 21 of 21
Diagram
Houses / Unemori Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Beam, Facade, Chair, Windows
© Kai Nakamura

Each building is a continuous space that acts as a single room that has various floor and roof levels. The roof level was carefully adjusted to allow for privacy, views, light into the rooms and alley, and ventilation. We also installed many windows in different directions. The house is a single large room that looks up to the sky, having views of each other’s wall surface and terrace across the alley, and containing both light and dark as it connects smaller spaces of various sizes. This convex-concave and irregular space were built using plural timber keel beams that are installed in the longitudinal direction. Extensible space makes our sense of life grow and expands beyond the physical area. Our goal is to create environmental coherence by gathering small places together.

Houses / Unemori Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Kai Nakamura

Unemori Architects
Cite: "Houses / Unemori Architects" 27 Jan 2023. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags