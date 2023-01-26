Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Leading House / FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects

Leading House / FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects

Save
Leading House / FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects

Leading House / FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Countertop, Beam, Windows, SinkLeading House / FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailLeading House / FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Beam, HandrailLeading House / FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, ChairLeading House / FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects - More Images+ 32

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Leading House / FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Countertop, Beam, Windows, Sink
© Kenta Kawamura

Text description provided by the architects. The site is faced with the street which, as one of the old Five Routes, used to be busy and crowded with many merchants and travelers. To the north of the house is a river running beyond a road. The location is blessed with a nice mountain view in the distance.

Save this picture!
Leading House / FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail
© Kenta Kawamura
Save this picture!
Leading House / FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Chair
© Kenta Kawamura
Save this picture!
Leading House / FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects - Image 33 of 37
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
Leading House / FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Kenta Kawamura

The building is designed to evoke an image of the traditional house that draws attractiveness of the location while embodying modern configuration at the same time. The dynamic configuration, which is composed of the gable roof volume overlapping the shed roof volume, directly forms the internal space profile. The inside is filled with tranquility and openness.

Save this picture!
Leading House / FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects - Interior Photography, Handrail, Windows, Beam
© Kenta Kawamura
Save this picture!
Leading House / FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Kenta Kawamura

The circular flow that has been created with the three-story ceiling space as the center has produced various rooms. The high wall blocks eyes from the neighborhood and also plays the role of a sundial that casts dappled shade which moves and changes in accordance with lights. The flux of light comes through the high side window which is provided in accordance with the roof slope. It blends in with the space, creating a sequence that adds to the habitable space the peaceful and uplifting feeling as well as the extraordinary atmosphere.

Save this picture!
Leading House / FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Kenta Kawamura
Save this picture!
Leading House / FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects - Image 36 of 37
Section AA
Save this picture!
Leading House / FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© Kenta Kawamura

The house calmly stands on the historical road, leading the habitants to beautiful and rich lives. 

Save this picture!
Leading House / FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Kenta Kawamura

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "Leading House / FORM | Kouichi Kimura Architects" 26 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/995509/leading-house-form-kouichi-kimura-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags