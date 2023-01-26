Submit a Project Advertise
Kindergarten in Saint-Ouen-Du-Tilleul / ACAU Architectes

Kindergarten in Saint-Ouen-Du-Tilleul / ACAU Architectes - Exterior Photography, FacadeKindergarten in Saint-Ouen-Du-Tilleul / ACAU Architectes - Interior Photography, Beam, Facade, WindowsKindergarten in Saint-Ouen-Du-Tilleul / ACAU Architectes - Interior Photography, WindowsKindergarten in Saint-Ouen-Du-Tilleul / ACAU Architectes - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, WindowsKindergarten in Saint-Ouen-Du-Tilleul / ACAU Architectes - More Images+ 30

Kindergarten, Day Care, Sustainability
Saint-Ouen-du-Tilleul, France
Kindergarten in Saint-Ouen-Du-Tilleul / ACAU Architectes - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas
Kindergarten in Saint-Ouen-Du-Tilleul / ACAU Architectes - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Facade
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas

Text description provided by the architects. The new school takes place in the city center of Saint-Ouen-du-Tilleul next to the town hall and the multipurpose hall. The equipment sets over the entire width of the plot, parallel to the street “Rue de l'Eglise”. This layout allows children's living spaces to be protected from external views, while opening generously onto the playground and the planted areas, offering users places for living and teaching in relation with nature.

Kindergarten in Saint-Ouen-Du-Tilleul / ACAU Architectes - Interior Photography, Beam, Facade, Windows
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas
Kindergarten in Saint-Ouen-Du-Tilleul / ACAU Architectes - Interior Photography, Lighting, Beam
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas
Kindergarten in Saint-Ouen-Du-Tilleul / ACAU Architectes - Image 25 of 35
Plan

Double-pitched roofs offer an analogy with the surrounding suburban houses. The project combines comfort, with integrated wooden furniture, architectural and functional quality with a light crossing corridor. The "winter garden" courtyard brings light and life to the heart of the project, in addition to a bioclimatic reflection. On the other hand, we can see the use of natural materials (wooden frame, wood wool insulation, fermacell natural lime plaster, coatings interiors in spruce wood panels, etc…) according to an eco-responsible approach.

Kindergarten in Saint-Ouen-Du-Tilleul / ACAU Architectes - Interior Photography
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas
Kindergarten in Saint-Ouen-Du-Tilleul / ACAU Architectes - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas

The polycarbonate courtyard, placed in the heart of the building is a living and gathering place, offering a lot of different use for teaching to young children. It also has a bioclimatic role, by heating the school passively thanks to the greenhouse effect during winter, and by ventilating naturally the building during summer.

Kindergarten in Saint-Ouen-Du-Tilleul / ACAU Architectes - Interior Photography, Windows
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas

The school offers à lighting main corridor. In addition to the crossing light, indoor patios also bring more light and nature into the building.

Kindergarten in Saint-Ouen-Du-Tilleul / ACAU Architectes - Exterior Photography
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas

The fit-in wooden furniture creates a calm warm place for children to learn, besides having a real functional use (seats, pegs, storage…).

Kindergarten in Saint-Ouen-Du-Tilleul / ACAU Architectes - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas

Project location

Address:Saint-Ouen-Du-Tilleul, Eure – Normandie (Normandy), France

ACAU Architects
Cite: "Kindergarten in Saint-Ouen-Du-Tilleul / ACAU Architectes" 26 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/995483/kindergarten-in-saint-ouen-du-tilleul-acau-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

