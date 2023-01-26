Kindergarten in Saint-Ouen-Du-Tilleul / ACAU Architectes

+ 30

Text description provided by the architects. The new school takes place in the city center of Saint-Ouen-du-Tilleul next to the town hall and the multipurpose hall. The equipment sets over the entire width of the plot, parallel to the street “Rue de l'Eglise”. This layout allows children's living spaces to be protected from external views, while opening generously onto the playground and the planted areas, offering users places for living and teaching in relation with nature.

Double-pitched roofs offer an analogy with the surrounding suburban houses. The project combines comfort, with integrated wooden furniture, architectural and functional quality with a light crossing corridor. The "winter garden" courtyard brings light and life to the heart of the project, in addition to a bioclimatic reflection. On the other hand, we can see the use of natural materials (wooden frame, wood wool insulation, fermacell natural lime plaster, coatings interiors in spruce wood panels, etc…) according to an eco-responsible approach.

The polycarbonate courtyard, placed in the heart of the building is a living and gathering place, offering a lot of different use for teaching to young children. It also has a bioclimatic role, by heating the school passively thanks to the greenhouse effect during winter, and by ventilating naturally the building during summer.

The school offers à lighting main corridor. In addition to the crossing light, indoor patios also bring more light and nature into the building.

The fit-in wooden furniture creates a calm warm place for children to learn, besides having a real functional use (seats, pegs, storage…).